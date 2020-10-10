BLACKPINK Breaks Records For Korean Girl Groups As “THE ALBUM” Debuts At No. 2 In United Kingdom And No. 7 In Germany

BLACKPINK’s “THE ALBUM” has debuted within the High 10 of two of the world’s greatest music markets, the United Kingdom and Germany!

On October 2, BLACKPINK launched their first full album “THE ALBUM,” that includes the title observe “Lovesick Women.” Official UK Charts introduced on October 9 native time that “THE ALBUM” took No. 2 on the albums chart for the week ending in October 15. That is the best ever rating for a feminine Korean act on the chart, and the feat included the sale of 5,700 cassettes.

BLACKPINK beforehand ranked on the albums chart at No. 40 with “Kill This Love” in 2019.

In the meantime, their title observe “Lovesick Women” debuts on the U.Ok. Official Singles Chart at No. 40.

Together with the United Kingdom, Germany is one in every of the world’s 5 greatest music markets (the record additionally consists of the United States, Japan, and France). On Germany’s Offizielle Deutsche Charts for albums, “THE ALBUM” has debuted at No. 7, breaking one other document for feminine Korean acts.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

