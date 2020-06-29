BLACKPINK Breaks Spotify Record For Highest Ranking Ever Achieved By A K-Pop Artist On Global Top 50

BLACKPINK is smashing Spotify information and left proper with their newest hit!
On June 26 native time, BLACKPINK’s new pre-release single “How You Like That” made historical past proper out of the gate. The music debuted at No. 5 on Spotify’s every day Global Top 50 chart, setting a brand new document for lady teams general (not simply Ok-pop).
Since then, the music has climbed even larger: “How You Like That” is at the moment No. 2 on Spotify’s every day international chart for June 27, making it the highest-ranking music of any Ok-pop artist in Spotify historical past. (The earlier document, held by BTS, was No. 3.)
Congratulations to BLACKPINK on one other superb achievement!
