BLACKPINK Breaks YouTube Record As “How You Like That” MV Hits 450 Million Views

BLACKPINK has set one other report with their newest music video!

On August 23 at roughly 1:25 a.m. KST, BLACKPINK’s music video for “How You Like That” surpassed 450 million views in report time. The track was initially launched on June 26 at 6 p.m. KST, that means that it took the video simply over 57 days and seven hours to achieve the milestone.

With this newest achievement, BLACKPINK has now damaged their very own report for the quickest Okay-pop group music video to achieve 450 million views, beforehand held by “Kill This Love” (which took roughly 85 days and 17 hours to hit the 450 million mark).

“How You Like That” can also be BLACKPINK’s seventh music video to surpass 450 million views, following “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “As If It’s Your Final,” “BOOMBAYAH,” “Kill This Love,” “Taking part in With Fireplace,” and “Whistle.”

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

Watch the record-breaking music video for “How You Like That” once more beneath: