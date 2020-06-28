BLACKPINK Breaks YouTube Record As “How You Like That” MV Hits 90 Million Views

BLACKPINK has smashed one other report on YouTube with their newest music video!

On June 27 at roughly 8:06 p.m. KST, BLACKPINK’s music video for his or her new pre-release single “How You Like That” surpassed 90 million views on YouTube—that means that it took the track simply at some point, two hours, and 6 minutes to achieve the milestone.

The earlier report for the quickest Korean group music video to hit 90 million views was held by BTS’s “Boy With Luv,” which took at some point, three hours, and 50 minutes to attain the feat.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

Watch the placing music video for “How You Like That” beneath: