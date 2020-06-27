BLACKPINK Breaks YouTube Record As “How You Like That” MV Surges Past 60 Million Views

BLACKPINK’s new music video has surpassed 60 million views in document time!

BLACKPINK dropped their highly-anticipated pre-release single “How You Like That” on June 26 at 6 p.m. KST, and fewer than a day later, the music video for the track has already smashed a number of YouTube information because it racks up views at a powerful velocity.

At roughly 9:08 a.m. KST on June 27, the music video for “How You Like That” hit the 60 million mark on YouTube—that means that it took simply 15 hours and eight minutes to achieve the milestone.

The earlier document for the quickest Korean group music video to hit 60 million views was held by BTS’s “Boy With Luv,” which took 17 hours and 45 minutes to attain the feat.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

Watch the epic music video for “How You Like That” under: