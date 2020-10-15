BLACKPINK, BTS, And Refund Expedition Top Gaon Weekly Charts

Gaon Chart has revealed its chart rankings for the week of October 4 to October 10!

BLACKPINK achieved a double crown after topping each the bodily album chart and the social chart this week, whereas BTS earned a double crown after topping each the general digital chart and the streaming chart with “Dynamite” for the seventh consecutive week.

Take a look at the highest 5 for every of this week’s charts beneath!

Album Chart

BLACKPINK’s first full-length album “THE ALBUM” debuted at No. 1 on this week’s bodily album chart, with Golden Little one’s new single album “Pump It Up” getting into the chart at No. 2 and WEi’s debut mini album “IDENTITY : First Sight” at No. 3.

Stray Youngsters’ repackaged album “IN生” (“IN LIFE”), which beforehand debuted at No. 1 on the chart, climbed again up the rankings to No. 4 this week, whereas WJSN’s new sub-unit CHOCOME’s debut single album “Hmph!” rounded out the highest 5.

Obtain Chart

“How Do You Play?” venture group Refund Expedition (consisting of Lee Hyori, Jessi, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, and Uhm Jung Hwa) topped this week’s digital obtain chart with their debut monitor “Don’t Contact Me,” which entered the chart at No. 1.

BLACKPINK’s new title monitor “Lovesick Women,” which debuted at No. 1 on final week’s chart, stayed sturdy at No. 2, adopted by BTS’s long-running hit “Dynamite” at No. 3.

Lastly, EXO’s Baekhyun’s “completely happy” (from the OST of the SBS drama “Do You Like Brahms?”) debuted at No. 4 on the chart, whereas Tremendous Junior’s Kyuhyun‘s new ballad “Daystar” entered the chart at No. 5.

General Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

The highest 5 songs on the general digital chart and the streaming chart have been precisely the identical this week: BTS’s “Dynamite” remained No. 1 on each charts for the seventh week in a row, adopted by BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Women” at No. 2, B1A4’s Sandeul’s “Barely Tipsy” at No. 3, Park Jin Younger and Sunmi’s “When We Disco” at No. 4, and Jessi’s “NUNU NANA” at No. 5.

Social Chart

BLACKPINK continued their reign at No. 1 on Gaon’s Social Chart 2.0 for the twentieth consecutive week, whereas trot singer Im Younger Woong and BTS additionally held onto their spots at No. 2 and No. 3 respectively. EXO rose to No. 4 on this week’s chart, and The Boyz rounded out the highest 5 for the week.

