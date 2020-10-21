BLACKPINK, BTS, SuperM, And NCT Rank High On Billboard’s World Albums Chart; BTS Reclaims No. 1 On Artist 100

BLACKPINK, BTS, SuperM, NCT, and NCT 127 all made robust showings on Billboard’s World Albums chart for the week ending on October 24!

BLACKPINK’s first full-length album “THE ALBUM,” which debuted at No. 1 on the World Albums chart final week, efficiently held onto its spot on the high of the chart for the second week in a row.

As soon as once more, BTS managed to land seven albums on the chart, with “Map of the Soul: 7” at No. 2, “Love Your self: Reply” at No. 4, “Map of the Soul: Persona” at No. 7, “Love Your self: Tear” at No. 9, “Love Your self: Her” at No. 10, “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” at No. 13, and “You By no means Stroll Alone” at No. 15.

SuperM’s first full-length album “Tremendous One” got here in at No. 3 this week, whereas NCT’s new album “RESONANCE Pt. 1” entered the chart at No. 6.

Lastly, NCT 127’s second studio album “Neo Zone” stayed robust at No. 8.

In the meantime, on the Artist 100 chart, BTS returned to No. 1 for his or her eleventh non-consecutive week on the high of the chart. BLACKPINK, who made historical past final week as the primary woman group ever to high the chart, stayed robust at No. 9 this week.

Congratulations to all the artists!

