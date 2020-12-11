BLACKPINK Chosen For Billboard’s Staff-Curated List Of The 25 Best Music Videos Of 2020

BLACKPINK is the one Korean artist on Billboard’s staff-curated listing of the 25 finest music movies of 2020!

Coming in at No. 20 on the listing was BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” dance efficiency video, which at present has over 460 million views on YouTube. Not like BLACKPINK’s common music movies, that are recognized for his or her elaborate units, costumes, and props, the dance efficiency highlights the group’s strikes in entrance of a strong pink backdrop.

Billboard’s Nolan Feeney writes, “Ok-pop labels have budgets akin to a small nation’s GDP, however strip away the bells and whistles and capybaras of [BLACKPINK]’s common event-level movies and also you’ll nonetheless discover one thing endlessly watchable (and meme-able): 4 professionals who deal with each single second as a battle to your consideration, with sufficient physique rolls and synchronized hair flips to qualify for an Olympic sport.”

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” not too long ago gained Best Efficiency (Feminine Group) on the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards and Best Dance (Feminine) on the Melon Music Awards 2020.

Take a look at the dance efficiency video under!

Supply (1)