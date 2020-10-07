BLACKPINK Confirmed To Appear On “Working Man”

BLACKPINK is making a visitor look on SBS’s “Working Man”!

On October 6, YG Leisure revealed that the 4 members of BLACKPINK have been taking part within the present’s recording this week. The date of the published has not been shared but.

The group final appeared on “Working Man” in December 2016, that means that they’re returning to the present after three years and 10 months.

In the meantime, BLACKPINK not too long ago launched their first full album “THE ALBUM,” which incorporates the title monitor “Lovesick Women.” The group can also be guesting on JTBC’s “Ask Us Something” on October 17.

