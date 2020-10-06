BLACKPINK Confirmed To Guest On “Ask Us Something”

BLACKPINK is returning to JTBC’s “Ask Us Something” for an additional visitor look!

On October 5, OSEN reported that BLACKPINK was scheduled to make a full-group look on the present, and a supply from JTBC confirmed, “BLACKPINK will take part within the ‘Ask Us Something’ recording on October 8. Their episode will air on October 17.”

The woman group beforehand guested on the present in August 2017 and thrilled followers and viewers with their wit and allure.

In the meantime, BLACKPINK made inheritor return with their first full album “THE ALBUM” and the title monitor “Lovesick Women” on October 2. Instantly after their return, the album topped iTunes charts all around the world, and all eight tracks on the album achieved excessive rankings on the worldwide Spotify chart.

Are you excited to see BLACKPINK on “Ask Us Something”?

Watch “Ask Us Something” right here within the meantime:

