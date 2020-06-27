BLACKPINK Dazzles BLINKs With Much-Anticipated “How You Like That” MV: Check Out The Best Reaction Tweets

BLACKPINK’s again and their new music video is stuffed with moments to like!

On June 26, the group returned with their pre-release single “How You Like That” — the primary monitor of their three-step comeback that’s deliberate to incorporate a full album in September. The music video for the brand new monitor got here out at 6 p.m. KST and has been breaking information all the best way up as its views soar.

After “How You Like That” was dropped, their followers BLINK celebrated BLACKPINK’s long-awaited return on Twitter, with #HowYouLikeThat reaching No. 1 on the listing of worldwide trending subjects.

The celebration has included BLINKs sharing a few of their favourite elements of the MV and displaying off how every of the members introduced it for this comeback.

jennie kim got here and claimed what she owns. nothing can stand in her approach #HowYouLikeThat pic.twitter.com/sRBhoUem86 — ella from greece (@jenniesrosey) June 26, 2020

SHE KILLED IT!! I CAN’T GET OVER HOW MUCH I LOVE THIS PART!! MAIN VOCALIST!! #HowYouLikeThat pic.twitter.com/j4riWyR6W1 — Blink??Nevie//???? ?? (サナ) (@crazykad) June 26, 2020

LISA ATEEEEE THIS VERSE UP. SHE’S IN HER OWN LANE NOW NOBODY IS TOUCHING HER #HowYouLikeThat pic.twitter.com/9258UDVPRo — ???? ✩ (@nationsdoIl) June 26, 2020

The track itself is a banger jam-packed with moments that should be on loop.

#HowYouLikeThat THE PART RIGHT HERE HAS ME SHAKING I LOVE IT SO MUCH pic.twitter.com/MEY8mqyGOE — jennie ✨donate pls (@jennieblinkpink) June 26, 2020

Actually love each a part of the track however btch this one is so rattling good! #HowYouLikeThat pic.twitter.com/DGeFTtyuh6 — mariya_not_maria (@mamamiyamariya) June 26, 2020

#HowYouLikeThat This manner this half made me really feel like I used to be being thrown into an entire new dimension, QUEEN TINGZ pic.twitter.com/U2rLX5QeEN — lisa ? |DONATE (@lisablinkspink) June 26, 2020

And there’s SO a lot to say concerning the ladies’ attractive styling!

i would like this hair jennie, make it occur, snip snip!!!!!!!!! #HowYouLikeThat pic.twitter.com/yIg04fgaSx — ♡ ??? (@hyunsamore) June 26, 2020

SHORT HAIRED JENNIE, PINK HAIRED LISA, PURPLE HAIRED ROSÉ AND JISOO SNAPPING REAL HARD IS WHAT WE ALL NEEDED #BLACKPINK #HOWYOULIKETHAT pic.twitter.com/9BxRHAM6Cp — Penelope (@maxyzzl) June 26, 2020

The attractive hanbok-inspired outfits have additionally thrilled trend followers.

The video itself is completely vivid and beautiful eye sweet.

Can we speak concerning the visuals of the mv ? we love the price range #HowYouLikeThat pic.twitter.com/noR4hbl0AR — pete (@rosiescunt) June 26, 2020

BLINKs are hyped to see BLACKPINK carry out this!

Can’t wait to see the dance break dwell. They about to go OFF#HowYouLikeThat

pic.twitter.com/L6centOn0A — ?? (@lisxoo) June 26, 2020

Followers have additionally observed how BLACKPINK is aiming to actually be in everybody’s space…

Whereas others are sharing some humorous takes on the video.

Jennie’s hair getting shorter all through the video is me throughout quarantine #HowYouLikeThat #JENNIE pic.twitter.com/kvtPVMWYmS — Jay | #BLM (@swiffermix) June 26, 2020

Total, BLACKPINK slayed this comeback, as anticipated.

This isnt Jisoo’s period, Lisa’s period, Jennie’s period or Rosé’s period that is BLACKPINK’S ERA #HowYouLikeThat pic.twitter.com/0uJk9RwC3f — ????????? ????⁷ (@rosehugme) June 26, 2020

So what do you consider BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That”?