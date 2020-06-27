General News

BLACKPINK Dazzles BLINKs With Much-Anticipated “How You Like That” MV: Check Out The Best Reaction Tweets

June 27, 2020
BLACKPINK’s again and their new music video is stuffed with moments to like!

On June 26, the group returned with their pre-release single “How You Like That” — the primary monitor of their three-step comeback that’s deliberate to incorporate a full album in September. The music video for the brand new monitor got here out at 6 p.m. KST and has been breaking information all the best way up as its views soar.

After “How You Like That” was dropped, their followers BLINK celebrated BLACKPINK’s long-awaited return on Twitter, with #HowYouLikeThat reaching No. 1 on the listing of worldwide trending subjects.

The celebration has included BLINKs sharing a few of their favourite elements of the MV and displaying off how every of the members introduced it for this comeback.

The track itself is a banger jam-packed with moments that should be on loop.

And there’s SO a lot to say concerning the ladies’ attractive styling!

The attractive hanbok-inspired outfits have additionally thrilled trend followers.

The video itself is completely vivid and beautiful eye sweet.

BLINKs are hyped to see BLACKPINK carry out this!

Followers have additionally observed how BLACKPINK is aiming to actually be in everybody’s space…

Whereas others are sharing some humorous takes on the video.

Total, BLACKPINK slayed this comeback, as anticipated.

So what do you consider BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That”?

