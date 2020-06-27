BLACKPINK Dazzles BLINKs With Much-Anticipated “How You Like That” MV: Check Out The Best Reaction Tweets

BLACKPINK’s again and their new music video is stuffed with moments to like!
On June 26, the group returned with their pre-release single “How You Like That” — the primary monitor of their three-step comeback that’s deliberate to incorporate a full album in September. The music video for the brand new monitor got here out at 6 p.m. KST and has been breaking information all the best way up as its views soar.
After “How You Like That” was dropped, their followers BLINK celebrated BLACKPINK’s long-awaited return on Twitter, with #HowYouLikeThat reaching No. 1 on the listing of worldwide trending subjects.
The celebration has included BLINKs sharing a few of their favourite elements of the MV and displaying off how every of the members introduced it for this comeback.
JISOO CENTER!!!!!! GO GIRL GIVE US EVERYTHING #JISOO #HowYouLikeThat pic.twitter.com/IlSszvbYYA
— jisoo pics (@bpkimjisoopics) June 26, 2020
jennie kim got here and claimed what she owns. nothing can stand in her approach #HowYouLikeThat pic.twitter.com/sRBhoUem86
— ella from greece (@jenniesrosey) June 26, 2020
SHE KILLED IT!! I CAN’T GET OVER HOW MUCH I LOVE THIS PART!! MAIN VOCALIST!! #HowYouLikeThat pic.twitter.com/j4riWyR6W1
— Blink??Nevie//???? ?? (サナ) (@crazykad) June 26, 2020
LISA ATEEEEE THIS VERSE UP. SHE’S IN HER OWN LANE NOW NOBODY IS TOUCHING HER #HowYouLikeThat pic.twitter.com/9258UDVPRo
— ???? ✩ (@nationsdoIl) June 26, 2020
The track itself is a banger jam-packed with moments that should be on loop.
#HowYouLikeThat THE PART RIGHT HERE HAS ME SHAKING I LOVE IT SO MUCH pic.twitter.com/MEY8mqyGOE
— jennie ✨donate pls (@jennieblinkpink) June 26, 2020
Actually love each a part of the track however btch this one is so rattling good! #HowYouLikeThat pic.twitter.com/DGeFTtyuh6
— mariya_not_maria (@mamamiyamariya) June 26, 2020
#HowYouLikeThat This manner this half made me really feel like I used to be being thrown into an entire new dimension, QUEEN TINGZ pic.twitter.com/U2rLX5QeEN
— lisa ? |DONATE (@lisablinkspink) June 26, 2020
And there’s SO a lot to say concerning the ladies’ attractive styling!
i would like this hair jennie, make it occur, snip snip!!!!!!!!! #HowYouLikeThat pic.twitter.com/yIg04fgaSx
— ♡ ??? (@hyunsamore) June 26, 2020
yg: what number of hair colours do u need for this comeback?
lisa: sure #HowYouLikeThat #LISA #BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/esClwbUQpf
— #cee !! (@bocamochi) June 26, 2020
SHORT HAIRED JENNIE, PINK HAIRED LISA, PURPLE HAIRED ROSÉ AND JISOO SNAPPING REAL HARD IS WHAT WE ALL NEEDED #BLACKPINK #HOWYOULIKETHAT pic.twitter.com/9BxRHAM6Cp
— Penelope (@maxyzzl) June 26, 2020
The attractive hanbok-inspired outfits have additionally thrilled trend followers.
kudos to the stylists who did a contemporary tackle korea’s conventional hanbok? they give the impression of being so good!
#HowYouLikeThat #JISOO #JENNIE #ROSÉ #LISA pic.twitter.com/kFDx4FMrX1
— +bianca+ (@yeppeosooya) June 26, 2020
The video itself is completely vivid and beautiful eye sweet.
Can we speak concerning the visuals of the mv ? we love the price range #HowYouLikeThat pic.twitter.com/noR4hbl0AR
— pete (@rosiescunt) June 26, 2020
BLINKs are hyped to see BLACKPINK carry out this!
Can’t wait to see the dance break dwell. They about to go OFF#HowYouLikeThat
pic.twitter.com/L6centOn0A
— ?? (@lisxoo) June 26, 2020
Followers have additionally observed how BLACKPINK is aiming to actually be in everybody’s space…
the ceiling background is the… WORLD MAP??????? @BLACKPINK #HowYouLikeThat pic.twitter.com/vjOhmXs7iF
— X. (@chae1isa) June 26, 2020
Whereas others are sharing some humorous takes on the video.
Jennie’s hair getting shorter all through the video is me throughout quarantine #HowYouLikeThat #JENNIE pic.twitter.com/kvtPVMWYmS
— Jay | #BLM (@swiffermix) June 26, 2020
sure, officer. that’s her.
she simply robbed my complete coronary heart ?#ROSÉ #HowYouLikeThat pic.twitter.com/DwrSMZmwoc
— saeka (@saekkamagwi) June 26, 2020
Total, BLACKPINK slayed this comeback, as anticipated.
BADABING BADA BOOM BOOM BOOM!!! Absolute QUEENS!!!!!! #HowYouLikeThat #BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/AtWDO42QCi
— labeled bts⁷ (@jhopeislifeuuwu) June 26, 2020
This isnt Jisoo’s period, Lisa’s period, Jennie’s period or Rosé’s period that is BLACKPINK’S ERA #HowYouLikeThat pic.twitter.com/0uJk9RwC3f
— ????????? ????⁷ (@rosehugme) June 26, 2020
So what do you consider BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That”?
