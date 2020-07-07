General News

BLACKPINK Debuts In Top 40 Of Billboard Hot 100 With “How You Like That”

July 7, 2020
BLACKPINK has entered the highest 40 of Billboard’s Hot 100 as soon as once more!

Following the group’s collaboration with Woman Gaga, “Bitter Sweet,” which debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 33, BLACKPINK’s newest observe “How You Like That” additionally debuted at No. 33.

This marks the group’s second Top 40 hit and their fifth entry within the Hot 100. BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love” peaked at No. 41, “DDU-DU DDU-DU” at No. 55, and “Kiss and Make Up,” their collab with Dua Lipa,” at No. 93.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

Watch BLACKPINK’s new dance efficiency video for “How You Like That” right here.

