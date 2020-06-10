General News

BLACKPINK Drops First Comeback Teaser

June 10, 2020
BLACKPINK’s first comeback teaser is right here!

June 10, YG Leisure unveiled a comeback teaser on Twitter, revealing the date for BLACKPINK’s upcoming pre-release single — June 26 at 6 p.m. KST — and signaling the beginning of the group’s “three-step comeback,” as confirmed by YG Leisure earlier in Might.

YG Leisure additionally revealed earlier by means of a press release that the group’s full album launch in September shall be adopted by a one-by-one launch of solo tracks from every of the BLACKPINK members.

Most lately, BLACKPINK dropped a collaboration with Girl Gaga referred to as “Bitter Sweet,” which made a debut on Billboard’s Sizzling 100 at No. 33.

