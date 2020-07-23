BLACKPINK Drops First Teaser For New Single

BLACKPINK is gearing up for his or her subsequent single!

On July 23 at 9 a.m. KST, YG Leisure dropped a teaser poster for BLACKPINK’s new single.

Intriguingly, the teaser hints that the brand new single could have a that includes artist, who stays unnamed for now.

The brand new single shall be launched in August.

Earlier this yr, YG Leisure revealed that BLACKPINK could be making a three-part comeback, beginning in June (“How You Like That“) and culminating within the launch of the woman group’s first full-length album in September. This new single is the second step in BLACKPINK’s comeback plan, which additionally contains solo releases for the members later this fall.