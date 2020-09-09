BLACKPINK Earns Their Highest Rank Yet On Billboard’s Hot 100 With “Ice Cream” Collab With Selena Gomez

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez’s collaboration “Ice Cream” has debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100!

On September eight native time, Billboard introduced that “Ice Cream” takes No. 13 on this week’s chart. The Hot 100 ranks the preferred songs in the USA throughout all genres based mostly on streaming, radio airplay, and gross sales information.

This can be a new profession excessive for BLACKPINK, who beforehand scored No. 33 on the chart with their tune “How You Like That” and in addition with their Woman Gaga collaboration “Bitter Sweet.”

“Ice Cream” was launched on August 28, and in accordance with Nielsen Music/MRC Knowledge, the tune racked up 18.Three million U.S. streams and 23,000 downloads bought in its first week, which ended on September 3. It additionally garnered 5.1 million radio airplay viewers impressions throughout the week ending September 6.

“Ice Cream” debuts on the Digital Music Gross sales chart within the No. 2 spot and is available in at No. eight on the Streaming Songs chart. On the Pop Songs radio airplay chart, “Ice Cream” takes No. 32, turning into BLACKPINK’s first observe to enter the chart.

Billboard’s web site will replace its charts for this week (dated September 12) on September 9.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez!

