BLACKPINK Grabs 12th Win For “How You Like That” On “Present Champion”

July 29, 2020
1 Min Read

BLACKPINK has received a twelfth trophy for “How You Like That”!

On the July 29 episode of “Present Champion,” the nominees for first place have been BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That,” Pink Velvet – Irene & Seulgi’s “Monster,” EXO-SC’s “10 Billion Views (Feat. Moon),” GFRIEND‘s “Apple,” and MAMAMOO member Hwasa‘s “Maria.”

BLACKPINK took the win! Though “Music Financial institution” introduced an extra win for the music final week, this system just lately clarified that it was an error, making this win on “Present Champion” their precise twelfth win for “How You Like That.”

“Present Champion” this week was a summer season trip spotlight particular with previously-aired performances.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

