BLACKPINK Grabs 12th Win For “How You Like That” On “Present Champion”

BLACKPINK has received a twelfth trophy for “How You Like That”!

On the July 29 episode of “Present Champion,” the nominees for first place have been BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That,” Pink Velvet – Irene & Seulgi’s “Monster,” EXO-SC’s “10 Billion Views (Feat. Moon),” GFRIEND‘s “Apple,” and MAMAMOO member Hwasa‘s “Maria.”

BLACKPINK took the win! Though “Music Financial institution” introduced an extra win for the music final week, this system just lately clarified that it was an error, making this win on “Present Champion” their precise twelfth win for “How You Like That.”

7월 29일 쇼챔피언 ‘챔피언송’은? ‘BLACKPINK’의 입니다! 트리플크라운 달성! 독보적인 매력 발산한 글로벌퀸 ‘BLACKPINK’의 챔피언송 수상을 진심으로 축하드립니다? pic.twitter.com/bVqfFWrt7b — SHOWCHAMPION (@showchampion1) July 29, 2020

“Present Champion” this week was a summer season trip spotlight particular with previously-aired performances.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!