BLACKPINK Guards No. 1 Spot With “How You Like That”; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, July Week 4

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” strengthens its grasp on the highest spot for the third consecutive week. The tune achieved an ideal rating on our chart this week, and it has additionally amassed 12 music present wins. Congratulations once more to BLACKPINK!

Holding on to the second spot for the third week in a row is Hwasa’s “Maria.” Crimson Velvet’s sub-unit Irene & Seulgi moved up one spot to No. Three with “Monster.”

Just one new tune entered the highest 10 this week. Debuting at No. 10 is GFRIEND’s “Apple,” the title tune from their mini album “回:Tune of the Sirens.” The pop tune is a few lady who wavers in entrance of temptation whereas additionally being sincere and assured about her wishes.

Take Our Ballot

Singles Music Chart – July 2020, Week 4 1 (–) How You Like That Chart Data 1 Earlier rank 4 Variety of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

2 (–) Maria Chart Data 2 Earlier rank 3 Variety of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

3 (+1) Monster Chart Data 4 Earlier rank 2 Variety of week on chart 3 Peak on chart

4 (+8) Nonstop Chart Data 12 Earlier rank 12 Variety of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

5 (-2) MORE & MORE Chart Data 3 Earlier rank 7 Variety of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

6 (–) Summer time Hate (feat. Rain) Chart Data 6 Earlier rank 3 Variety of week on chart 6 Peak on chart

7 (+1) Into the I-LAND Chart Data 8 Earlier rank 4 Variety of week on chart 4 Peak on chart

8 (-1) pporappippam Chart Data 7 Earlier rank 3 Variety of week on chart 6 Peak on chart

9 (+1) Aloha Chart Data 10 Earlier rank 17 Variety of week on chart 4 Peak on chart

10 (new) Apple Chart Data 0 Earlier rank 1 Variety of week on chart 10 Peak on chart

Rank Tune Artist/Band 11 (-6) PLAY (feat. CHANGMO) Chungha 12 (-1) 환상동화 (Secret Story of the Swan) IZ*ONE 13 (+1) 사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I really like) Jeon Mi Do 14 (new) 10억뷰 (1 Billion Views (feat. MOON)) EXO-SC 15 (-6) Left & Proper SEVENTEEN 16 (-1) 어떻게 지내 (I Want You) OVAN 17 (-1) METEOR CHANGMO 18 (-5) ON BTS 19 (-2) 흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers) Jang Beom June 20 (-2) 좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me a great individual) Pleasure 21 (-2) 나비와 고양이 (Leo (feat. Baekhyun)) BOL4 22 (+3) 덤더럼 (Dumhdurum) Apink 23 (-3) 시작 (Begin) Gaho 24 (-3) 처음처럼 (BLOOM) MC The Max 25 (-3) 어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I really like the heartbreak, you’re the one I really like) AKMU 26 (new) 아직 너의 시간에 살아 (In Your Time) Lee Soo Hyun 27 (-3) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time) Noel 28 (-5) 화려하지 않은 고백 (Confession Is Not Flashy) Kyuhyun 29 (new) OHIO Crush 30 (-4) WANNABE ITZY 31 (+1) To You My Mild (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub 32 (-5) 첫 줄 (First Line) Shin Yong Jae 33 (-2) 어떻게 지내 (답가) (I Don’t Want You) LUNCH 34 (–) 神메뉴 (God’s Menu) Stray Children 35 (–) 돌덩이 (Stone Block) Ha Hyun Woo 36 (-8) 여름 향기가 날 춤추게 해 (Summer time Breeze) SF9 37 (-4) 그대 고운 내사랑 (Stunning My Love) City Zakapa 38 (-9) HIP MAMAMOO 39 (new) AWay Jung Eun Ji 40 (-4) 내 눈물 모아 (With My Tears) Wheein 41 (-3) 답을 줘 (THE ANSWER) AB6IX 42 (-12) Error (feat. Crazy) ASH ISLAND 43 (-2) ONE(Lucid Dream) Golden Baby 44 (-5) 취했나봐 (I believe, I’m drunk) Hwang In Wook 45 (-3) 그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy) Kim Really feel 46 (new) 하나 둘 세고 (Depend 1, 2) TOO 47 (new) 오늘따라 비가 와서 그런가 봐 (Rains once more) Solji 48 (new) 거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you a large number) Baek Ji Younger 49 (+1) i’M THE TREND (G)I-DLE 50 (-10) 반만 (Half) Jin Min Ho

2020 Half 12 months High 10

We’ve handed the midway level of 2020. Listed below are the 10 songs which have amassed the very best whole scores on the Soompi Music Chart to date:

Crimson Velvet – “Psycho” (13,788 factors) BTS – “ON” (13,414 factors) Zico – “Any tune” (12,288 factors) MAMAMOO – “HIP” (9,687 factors) CHANGMO – “METEOR” (8,543 factors) Gaho – “Begin” (8,065 factors) ITZY – “WANNABE” (7,910 factors) Jo Jung Suk – “Aloha” (7,769 factors) IZ*ONE – “FIESTA” (7,194 factors) Oh My Lady – “Nonstop” (6,561 factors)

Congratulations to Crimson Velvet’s “Psycho” for being the highest tune on our chart for the primary half of 2020!

In regards to the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into consideration rankings by varied main music charts in Korea in addition to the most well liked trending artists on Soompi, making it a novel chart that displays what’s occurring in Ok-pop not solely in Korea however world wide. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%

Soompi Airplay – 20%

YouTube Ok-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%