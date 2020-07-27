BLACKPINK Guards No. 1 Spot With “How You Like That”; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, July Week 4

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” strengthens its grasp on the highest spot for the third consecutive week. The tune achieved an ideal rating on our chart this week, and it has additionally amassed 12 music present wins. Congratulations once more to BLACKPINK!
Holding on to the second spot for the third week in a row is Hwasa’s “Maria.” Crimson Velvet’s sub-unit Irene & Seulgi moved up one spot to No. Three with “Monster.”
Just one new tune entered the highest 10 this week. Debuting at No. 10 is GFRIEND’s “Apple,” the title tune from their mini album “回:Tune of the Sirens.” The pop tune is a few lady who wavers in entrance of temptation whereas additionally being sincere and assured about her wishes.
Singles Music Chart – July 2020, Week 4
1 (–) How You Like That
- Chart Data
- 1 Earlier rank
- 4 Variety of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
2 (–) Maria
- Chart Data
- 2 Earlier rank
- 3 Variety of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
3 (+1) Monster
- Chart Data
- 4 Earlier rank
- 2 Variety of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
4 (+8) Nonstop
- Chart Data
- 12 Earlier rank
- 12 Variety of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
5 (-2) MORE & MORE
- Chart Data
- 3 Earlier rank
- 7 Variety of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
6 (–) Summer time Hate (feat. Rain)
- Chart Data
- 6 Earlier rank
- 3 Variety of week on chart
- 6 Peak on chart
7 (+1) Into the I-LAND
- Chart Data
- 8 Earlier rank
- 4 Variety of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
8 (-1) pporappippam
- Chart Data
- 7 Earlier rank
- 3 Variety of week on chart
- 6 Peak on chart
9 (+1) Aloha
- Chart Data
- 10 Earlier rank
- 17 Variety of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
10 (new) Apple
- Chart Data
- 0 Earlier rank
- 1 Variety of week on chart
- 10 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Tune
|Artist/Band
|11 (-6)
|PLAY (feat. CHANGMO)
|Chungha
|12 (-1)
|환상동화 (Secret Story of the Swan)
|IZ*ONE
|13 (+1)
|사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I really like)
|Jeon Mi Do
|14 (new)
|10억뷰 (1 Billion Views (feat. MOON))
|EXO-SC
|15 (-6)
|Left & Proper
|SEVENTEEN
|16 (-1)
|어떻게 지내 (I Want You)
|OVAN
|17 (-1)
|METEOR
|CHANGMO
|18 (-5)
|ON
|BTS
|19 (-2)
|흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers)
|Jang Beom June
|20 (-2)
|좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me a great individual)
|Pleasure
|21 (-2)
|나비와 고양이 (Leo (feat. Baekhyun))
|BOL4
|22 (+3)
|덤더럼 (Dumhdurum)
|Apink
|23 (-3)
|시작 (Begin)
|Gaho
|24 (-3)
|처음처럼 (BLOOM)
|MC The Max
|25 (-3)
|어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I really like the heartbreak, you’re the one I really like)
|AKMU
|26 (new)
|아직 너의 시간에 살아 (In Your Time)
|Lee Soo Hyun
|27 (-3)
|늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time)
|Noel
|28 (-5)
|화려하지 않은 고백 (Confession Is Not Flashy)
|Kyuhyun
|29 (new)
|OHIO
|Crush
|30 (-4)
|WANNABE
|ITZY
|31 (+1)
|To You My Mild (feat. Lee Raon)
|Maktub
|32 (-5)
|첫 줄 (First Line)
|Shin Yong Jae
|33 (-2)
|어떻게 지내 (답가) (I Don’t Want You)
|LUNCH
|34 (–)
|神메뉴 (God’s Menu)
|Stray Children
|35 (–)
|돌덩이 (Stone Block)
|Ha Hyun Woo
|36 (-8)
|여름 향기가 날 춤추게 해 (Summer time Breeze)
|SF9
|37 (-4)
|그대 고운 내사랑 (Stunning My Love)
|City Zakapa
|38 (-9)
|HIP
|MAMAMOO
|39 (new)
|AWay
|Jung Eun Ji
|40 (-4)
|내 눈물 모아 (With My Tears)
|Wheein
|41 (-3)
|답을 줘 (THE ANSWER)
|AB6IX
|42 (-12)
|Error (feat. Crazy)
|ASH ISLAND
|43 (-2)
|ONE(Lucid Dream)
|Golden Baby
|44 (-5)
|취했나봐 (I believe, I’m drunk)
|Hwang In Wook
|45 (-3)
|그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy)
|Kim Really feel
|46 (new)
|하나 둘 세고 (Depend 1, 2)
|TOO
|47 (new)
|오늘따라 비가 와서 그런가 봐 (Rains once more)
|Solji
|48 (new)
|거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you a large number)
|Baek Ji Younger
|49 (+1)
|i’M THE TREND
|(G)I-DLE
|50 (-10)
|반만 (Half)
|Jin Min Ho
2020 Half 12 months High 10
We’ve handed the midway level of 2020. Listed below are the 10 songs which have amassed the very best whole scores on the Soompi Music Chart to date:
- Crimson Velvet – “Psycho” (13,788 factors)
- BTS – “ON” (13,414 factors)
- Zico – “Any tune” (12,288 factors)
- MAMAMOO – “HIP” (9,687 factors)
- CHANGMO – “METEOR” (8,543 factors)
- Gaho – “Begin” (8,065 factors)
- ITZY – “WANNABE” (7,910 factors)
- Jo Jung Suk – “Aloha” (7,769 factors)
- IZ*ONE – “FIESTA” (7,194 factors)
- Oh My Lady – “Nonstop” (6,561 factors)
Congratulations to Crimson Velvet’s “Psycho” for being the highest tune on our chart for the primary half of 2020!
In regards to the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into consideration rankings by varied main music charts in Korea in addition to the most well liked trending artists on Soompi, making it a novel chart that displays what’s occurring in Ok-pop not solely in Korea however world wide. Our chart consists of the next sources:
Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Ok-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%
