BLACKPINK Guards No. 1 Spot With “How You Like That”; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, July Week 4

July 27, 2020
BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” strengthens its grasp on the highest spot for the third consecutive week. The tune achieved an ideal rating on our chart this week, and it has additionally amassed 12 music present wins. Congratulations once more to BLACKPINK!

Holding on to the second spot for the third week in a row is Hwasa’s “Maria.” Crimson Velvet’s sub-unit Irene & Seulgi moved up one spot to No. Three with “Monster.”

Just one new tune entered the highest 10 this week. Debuting at No. 10 is GFRIEND’s “Apple,” the title tune from their mini album “回:Tune of the Sirens.” The pop tune is a few lady who wavers in entrance of temptation whereas additionally being sincere and assured about her wishes.

Singles Music Chart – July 2020, Week 4

RankTuneArtist/Band
11 (-6)PLAY (feat. CHANGMO)Chungha
12 (-1)환상동화 (Secret Story of the Swan)IZ*ONE
13 (+1)사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I really like)Jeon Mi Do
14 (new)10억뷰 (1 Billion Views (feat. MOON))EXO-SC
15 (-6)Left & ProperSEVENTEEN
16 (-1)어떻게 지내 (I Want You)OVAN
17 (-1)METEORCHANGMO
18 (-5)ONBTS
19 (-2)흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers)Jang Beom June
20 (-2)좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me a great individual)Pleasure
21 (-2)나비와 고양이 (Leo (feat. Baekhyun))BOL4
22 (+3)덤더럼 (Dumhdurum)Apink
23 (-3)시작 (Begin)Gaho
24 (-3)처음처럼 (BLOOM)MC The Max
25 (-3)어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I really like the heartbreak, you’re the one I really like)AKMU
26 (new)아직 너의 시간에 살아 (In Your Time)Lee Soo Hyun
27 (-3)늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time)Noel
28 (-5)화려하지 않은 고백 (Confession Is Not Flashy)Kyuhyun
29 (new)OHIOCrush
30 (-4)WANNABEITZY
31 (+1)To You My Mild (feat. Lee Raon)Maktub
32 (-5)첫 줄 (First Line)Shin Yong Jae
33 (-2)어떻게 지내 (답가) (I Don’t Want You)LUNCH
34 (–)神메뉴 (God’s Menu)Stray Children
35 (–)돌덩이 (Stone Block)Ha Hyun Woo
36 (-8)여름 향기가 날 춤추게 해 (Summer time Breeze)SF9
37 (-4)그대 고운 내사랑 (Stunning My Love)City Zakapa
38 (-9)HIPMAMAMOO
39 (new)AWayJung Eun Ji
40 (-4)내 눈물 모아 (With My Tears)Wheein
41 (-3)답을 줘 (THE ANSWER)AB6IX
42 (-12)Error (feat. Crazy)ASH ISLAND
43 (-2)ONE(Lucid Dream)Golden Baby
44 (-5)취했나봐 (I believe, I’m drunk)Hwang In Wook
45 (-3)그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy)Kim Really feel
46 (new)하나 둘 세고 (Depend 1, 2)TOO
47 (new)오늘따라 비가 와서 그런가 봐 (Rains once more)Solji
48 (new)거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you a large number)Baek Ji Younger
49 (+1)i’M THE TREND(G)I-DLE
50 (-10)반만 (Half)Jin Min Ho

2020 Half 12 months High 10

We’ve handed the midway level of 2020. Listed below are the 10 songs which have amassed the very best whole scores on the Soompi Music Chart to date:

  1. Crimson Velvet – “Psycho” (13,788 factors)
  2. BTS – “ON” (13,414 factors)
  3. Zico – “Any tune” (12,288 factors)
  4. MAMAMOO – “HIP” (9,687 factors)
  5. CHANGMO – “METEOR” (8,543 factors)
  6. Gaho – “Begin” (8,065 factors)
  7. ITZY – “WANNABE” (7,910 factors)
  8. Jo Jung Suk – “Aloha” (7,769 factors)
  9. IZ*ONE – “FIESTA” (7,194 factors)
  10. Oh My Lady – “Nonstop” (6,561 factors)

Congratulations to Crimson Velvet’s “Psycho” for being the highest tune on our chart for the primary half of 2020!

In regards to the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into consideration rankings by varied main music charts in Korea in addition to the most well liked trending artists on Soompi, making it a novel chart that displays what’s occurring in Ok-pop not solely in Korea however world wide. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Ok-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%

