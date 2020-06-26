BLACKPINK Launches Official Twitter Account

BLACKPINK is lastly on Twitter!

On June 26 at 6:04 p.m. KST, simply after the premiere of the music video for his or her pre-release monitor “How You Like That,” BLACKPINK introduced the launch of their official Twitter account.

Until now, BLACKPINK has had their information shared on YG Leisure’s Twitter account and the BLINK [BLACKPINK’s official fan club name] account. Now, BLACKPINK formally has their very own Twitter account the place followers can get all of their information concerning the lady group.

Remember to comply with the account in case you don’t need to miss something from BLACKPINK! And don’t neglect to take a look at the music video for “How You Like That” in case you haven’t already.