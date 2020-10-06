‘Blackpink: Light Up the Sky’ Trailer Goes Behind the Scenes of Group

Ok-pop lady group Blackpink is coming to Netflix on Oct. 14 in a model new documentary, titled “Blackpink: Light Up the Sky,” which has launched its first trailer.

The movie, which runs 79 minutes, options footage of performances, behind-the-scenes prep and interviews with the band members as they element the “desires and trials behind their meteoric rise.”

Blackpink final yr grew to become the first Ok-pop lady group to carry out at Coachella, and has by now collaborated with a who’s who of the American pop world, together with Girl Gaga, Selena Gomez and Cardi B.

The 4 members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa simply launched “The Album” on Oct. 2, their first full-length album since their 2016 debut. They’d beforehand launched solely varied singles and mini-albums.

Their first single “How You Like That” set a then-YouTube document for the most-viewed music video inside 24 hours of launch and rose to No. 33 on the Billboard Scorching 100. “Ice Cream,” Blackpink’s second single that includes Selena Gomez and co-written by Ariana Grande, rose to No. 13.

Netflix additionally launched a response video by which the Blackpink members view the “Light Up the Sky” trailer for the first time.

“For me it form of seems like a house video,” assessed Rose as she watched, whereas Jennie mentioned, “I’m curious to see ourselves by means of different folks’s eyes.”

“They could suppose we’re bizarre youngsters!” joked Lisa in reply.

“However that’s us. Please settle for us,” mentioned Jisoo. “It’s us in our pure state, as a substitute of the good dream picture we often current, and it’s actually a extra real have a look at our early coaching, and us recording collectively, and principally a deeper have a look at all of us.”



