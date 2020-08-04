BLACKPINK Maintains Lead With “How You Like That”; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, August Week 1

The highest three songs stay the identical as final week. BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” is No. 1 for the fourth consecutive with a close to good rating once more. The tune has additionally gathered 13 music present wins thus far. Congratulations once more to BLACKPINK!
At No. 2 for the fourth week in a row is Hwasa’s “Maria,” and remaining at No. Three is Purple Velvet’s sub-unit Irene & Seulgi’s “Monster.”
There are not any new songs within the high 10 this week.
Singles Music Chart – August 2020, Week 1
1 (–) How You Like That
2 (–) Maria
3 (–) Monster
- 4 (+2) Summer season Hate (feat. Rain)
5 (-1) Nonstop
6 (-1) MORE & MORE
7 (–) Into the I-LAND
8 (–) pporappippam
9 (–) Aloha
10 (+1) PLAY (feat. CHANGMO)
|Rank
|Track
|Artist/Band
|11 (+2)
|사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I like)
|Jeon Mi Do
|12 (new)
|홀로 (HOLO)
|Lee Hello
|13 (+5)
|ON
|BTS
|14 (-2)
|환상동화 (Secret Story of the Swan)
|IZ*ONE
|15 (-5)
|Apple
|GFRIEND
|16 (–)
|어떻게 지내 (I Want You)
|OVAN
|17 (–)
|METEOR
|CHANGMO
|18 (-3)
|Left & Proper
|SEVENTEEN
|19 (–)
|흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers)
|Jang Beom June
|20 (–)
|좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me individual)
|Pleasure
|21 (+4)
|어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I like the heartbreak, you’re the one I like)
|AKMU
|22 (+2)
|처음처럼 (BLOOM)
|MC The Max
|23 (–)
|시작 (Begin)
|Gaho
|24 (-3)
|나비와 고양이 (Leo (feat. Baekhyun))
|BOL4
|25 (+2)
|늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time)
|Noel
|26 (-4)
|덤더럼 (Dumhdurum)
|Apink
|27 (+1)
|화려하지 않은 고백 (Confession Is Not Flashy)
|Kyuhyun
|28 (+3)
|To You My Gentle (feat. Lee Raon)
|Maktub
|29 (+1)
|WANNABE
|ITZY
|30 (-4)
|아직 너의 시간에 살아 (In Your Time)
|Lee Soo Hyun
|31 (-2)
|OHIO
|Crush
|32 (+1)
|어떻게 지내 (답가) (I Don’t Want You)
|LUNCH
|33 (+5)
|HIP
|MAMAMOO
|34 (-2)
|첫 줄 (First Line)
|Shin Yong Jae
|35 (-21)
|10억뷰 (1 Billion Views (feat. MOON))
|EXO-SC
|36 (-2)
|神메뉴 (God’s Menu)
|Stray Children
|37 (-1)
|여름 향기가 날 춤추게 해 (Summer season Breeze)
|SF9
|38 (-3)
|돌덩이 (Stone Block)
|Ha Hyun Woo
|39 (new)
|취기를 빌려 (Barely Tipsy)
|Sandeul
|40 (-3)
|그대 고운 내사랑 (Stunning My Love)
|City Zakapa
|41 (-1)
|내 눈물 모아 (With My Tears)
|Wheein
|42 (+4)
|하나 둘 세고 (Rely 1, 2)
|TOO
|43 (+2)
|그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy)
|Kim Really feel
|44 (new)
|What You Ready For
|Somi
|45 (-3)
|Error (feat. Crazy)
|ASH ISLAND
|46 (new)
|바다 (The Sea)
|Koyote
|47 (new)
|Say sure
|Jeong Sewoon
|48 (-4)
|취했나봐 (I feel, I’m drunk)
|Hwang In Wook
|49 (+1)
|반만 (Half)
|Jin Min Ho
|50 (new)
|Tag Me (@Me)
|Weeekly
In regards to the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by numerous main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s occurring in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however world wide. Our chart consists of the next sources:
Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%
