BLACKPINK Maintains Lead With “How You Like That”; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, August Week 1

The highest three songs stay the identical as final week. BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” is No. 1 for the fourth consecutive with a close to good rating once more. The tune has additionally gathered 13 music present wins thus far. Congratulations once more to BLACKPINK!

At No. 2 for the fourth week in a row is Hwasa’s “Maria,” and remaining at No. Three is Purple Velvet’s sub-unit Irene & Seulgi’s “Monster.”

There are not any new songs within the high 10 this week.

Rank Track Artist/Band 11 (+2) 사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I like) Jeon Mi Do 12 (new) 홀로 (HOLO) Lee Hello 13 (+5) ON BTS 14 (-2) 환상동화 (Secret Story of the Swan) IZ*ONE 15 (-5) Apple GFRIEND 16 (–) 어떻게 지내 (I Want You) OVAN 17 (–) METEOR CHANGMO 18 (-3) Left & Proper SEVENTEEN 19 (–) 흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers) Jang Beom June 20 (–) 좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me individual) Pleasure 21 (+4) 어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I like the heartbreak, you’re the one I like) AKMU 22 (+2) 처음처럼 (BLOOM) MC The Max 23 (–) 시작 (Begin) Gaho 24 (-3) 나비와 고양이 (Leo (feat. Baekhyun)) BOL4 25 (+2) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time) Noel 26 (-4) 덤더럼 (Dumhdurum) Apink 27 (+1) 화려하지 않은 고백 (Confession Is Not Flashy) Kyuhyun 28 (+3) To You My Gentle (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub 29 (+1) WANNABE ITZY 30 (-4) 아직 너의 시간에 살아 (In Your Time) Lee Soo Hyun 31 (-2) OHIO Crush 32 (+1) 어떻게 지내 (답가) (I Don’t Want You) LUNCH 33 (+5) HIP MAMAMOO 34 (-2) 첫 줄 (First Line) Shin Yong Jae 35 (-21) 10억뷰 (1 Billion Views (feat. MOON)) EXO-SC 36 (-2) 神메뉴 (God’s Menu) Stray Children 37 (-1) 여름 향기가 날 춤추게 해 (Summer season Breeze) SF9 38 (-3) 돌덩이 (Stone Block) Ha Hyun Woo 39 (new) 취기를 빌려 (Barely Tipsy) Sandeul 40 (-3) 그대 고운 내사랑 (Stunning My Love) City Zakapa 41 (-1) 내 눈물 모아 (With My Tears) Wheein 42 (+4) 하나 둘 세고 (Rely 1, 2) TOO 43 (+2) 그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy) Kim Really feel 44 (new) What You Ready For Somi 45 (-3) Error (feat. Crazy) ASH ISLAND 46 (new) 바다 (The Sea) Koyote 47 (new) Say sure Jeong Sewoon 48 (-4) 취했나봐 (I feel, I’m drunk) Hwang In Wook 49 (+1) 반만 (Half) Jin Min Ho 50 (new) Tag Me (@Me) Weeekly

In regards to the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by numerous main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s occurring in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however world wide. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%

Soompi Airplay – 20%

YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%