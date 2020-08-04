General News

BLACKPINK Maintains Lead With “How You Like That”; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, August Week 1

August 4, 2020
The highest three songs stay the identical as final week. BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” is No. 1 for the fourth consecutive with a close to good rating once more. The tune has additionally gathered 13 music present wins thus far. Congratulations once more to BLACKPINK!

At No. 2 for the fourth week in a row is Hwasa’s “Maria,” and remaining at No. Three is Purple Velvet’s sub-unit Irene & Seulgi’s “Monster.”

There are not any new songs within the high 10 this week.

Singles Music Chart – August 2020, Week 1

RankTrackArtist/Band
11 (+2)사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I like)Jeon Mi Do
12 (new)홀로 (HOLO)Lee Hello
13 (+5)ONBTS
14 (-2)환상동화 (Secret Story of the Swan)IZ*ONE
15 (-5)AppleGFRIEND
16 (–)어떻게 지내 (I Want You)OVAN
17 (–)METEORCHANGMO
18 (-3)Left & ProperSEVENTEEN
19 (–)흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers)Jang Beom June
20 (–)좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me individual)Pleasure
21 (+4)어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I like the heartbreak, you’re the one I like)AKMU
22 (+2)처음처럼 (BLOOM)MC The Max
23 (–)시작 (Begin)Gaho
24 (-3)나비와 고양이 (Leo (feat. Baekhyun))BOL4
25 (+2)늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time)Noel
26 (-4)덤더럼 (Dumhdurum)Apink
27 (+1)화려하지 않은 고백 (Confession Is Not Flashy)Kyuhyun
28 (+3)To You My Gentle (feat. Lee Raon)Maktub
29 (+1)WANNABEITZY
30 (-4)아직 너의 시간에 살아 (In Your Time)Lee Soo Hyun
31 (-2)OHIOCrush
32 (+1)어떻게 지내 (답가) (I Don’t Want You)LUNCH
33 (+5)HIPMAMAMOO
34 (-2)첫 줄 (First Line)Shin Yong Jae
35 (-21)10억뷰 (1 Billion Views (feat. MOON))EXO-SC
36 (-2)神메뉴 (God’s Menu)Stray Children
37 (-1)여름 향기가 날 춤추게 해 (Summer season Breeze)SF9
38 (-3)돌덩이 (Stone Block)Ha Hyun Woo
39 (new)취기를 빌려 (Barely Tipsy)Sandeul
40 (-3)그대 고운 내사랑 (Stunning My Love)City Zakapa
41 (-1)내 눈물 모아 (With My Tears)Wheein
42 (+4)하나 둘 세고 (Rely 1, 2)TOO
43 (+2)그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy)Kim Really feel
44 (new)What You Ready ForSomi
45 (-3)Error (feat. Crazy)ASH ISLAND
46 (new)바다 (The Sea)Koyote
47 (new)Say sureJeong Sewoon
48 (-4)취했나봐 (I feel, I’m drunk)Hwang In Wook
49 (+1)반만 (Half)Jin Min Ho
50 (new)Tag Me (@Me)Weeekly

In regards to the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by numerous main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s occurring in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however world wide. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%

