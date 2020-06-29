BLACKPINK Makes History As “DDU-DU DDU-DU” Becomes 1st K-Pop Group MV To Hit 1.2 Billion Views

It’s been a busy few days for BLACKPINK—whereas breaking file after file with their new single “How You Like That,” they’ve additionally managed to make historical past with their music video for “DDU-DU DDU-DU”!

On June 29 at roughly 8:08 a.m KST, BLACKPINK’s music video for his or her 2018 smash hit “DDU-DU DDU-DU” surpassed 1.2 billion views on YouTube, making it the primary Okay-pop group music video ever to realize the feat.

The one different Korean music movies to have reached the milestone on YouTube so far are PSY’s “Gangnam Model” and “Gentleman.”

BLACKPINK initially launched “DDU-DU DDU-DU” on June 15, 2018 at 6 p.m. KST, which means that it took the video simply over two years, 13 days, and 14 hours to hit the 1.2 billion mark.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK on their spectacular achievement!

Watch the gorgeous music video for “DDU-DU DDU-DU” once more beneath: