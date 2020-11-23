General News

BLACKPINK Makes History As “DDU-DU DDU-DU” Becomes 1st K-Pop Group MV To Hit 1.4 Billion Views

November 23, 2020
1 Min Read

BLACKPINK continues to make YouTube historical past with their music video for “DDU-DU DDU-DU”!

On November 23 at roughly 3:32 a.m. KST, BLACKPINK’s music video for his or her 2018 smash hit “DDU-DU DDU-DU” surpassed 1.4 billion views on YouTube, making it the primary Okay-pop group music video ever to realize the feat.

The one different Korean music video to have reached the milestone on YouTube thus far is PSY’s “Gangnam Model.”

BLACKPINK initially launched “DDU-DU DDU-DU” on June 15, 2018 at 6 p.m. KST, that means that it took the video simply over two years, 5 months, seven days, and 9 hours to hit the 1.4 billion mark.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK on their spectacular achievement!

Watch the epic music video for “DDU-DU DDU-DU” once more under:

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.