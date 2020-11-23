BLACKPINK Makes History As “DDU-DU DDU-DU” Becomes 1st K-Pop Group MV To Hit 1.4 Billion Views

BLACKPINK continues to make YouTube historical past with their music video for “DDU-DU DDU-DU”!

On November 23 at roughly 3:32 a.m. KST, BLACKPINK’s music video for his or her 2018 smash hit “DDU-DU DDU-DU” surpassed 1.4 billion views on YouTube, making it the primary Okay-pop group music video ever to realize the feat.

The one different Korean music video to have reached the milestone on YouTube thus far is PSY’s “Gangnam Model.”

BLACKPINK initially launched “DDU-DU DDU-DU” on June 15, 2018 at 6 p.m. KST, that means that it took the video simply over two years, 5 months, seven days, and 9 hours to hit the 1.4 billion mark.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK on their spectacular achievement!

Watch the epic music video for “DDU-DU DDU-DU” once more under: