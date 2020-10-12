BLACKPINK Makes History On Billboard 200 As “THE ALBUM” Debuts At No. 2

BLACKPINK has simply made Billboard historical past!

On October 11 native time, Billboard introduced that BLACKPINK’s first full-length album “THE ALBUM” had debuted at No. 2 on its well-known Prime 200 Albums chart, its weekly rating of the most well-liked albums in the US.

With this spectacular chart entry, not solely has BLACKPINK achieved the very best rating of any feminine Ok-pop group on the Billboard 200 in historical past, however “THE ALBUM” has additionally turn into the highest-charting album by any feminine group since 2008 (when Danity Kane topped the chart with “Welcome to the Dollhouse”).

Moreover, “THE ALBUM” is now the highest-charting debut full-length album by any feminine group in 14 years (since Danity Kane’s first studio album topped the chart in 2006).

In line with Billboard, “THE ALBUM” racked up a powerful 110,000 equal album items throughout the week ending on October 8. The album’s whole rating consisted of 81,000 conventional album gross sales, 2,000 monitor equal album (TEA) items, and 26,000 streaming equal album (SEA) items—which interprets to 40.3 million on-demand audio streams within the album’s first week.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK on their historic achievement!

