BLACKPINK, NCT, And SEVENTEEN Earn Official Million Certifications From Gaon; TWICE, TXT, And More Go Platinum

Gaon Chart has introduced its newest batch of official certifications!

In 2018, the Korea Music Content material Business Affiliation applied a brand new certification system for album gross sales, tune downloads, and on-line streaming. Beginning with music launched on or after January 1, 2018, Gaon Chart now certifies albums platinum as soon as they attain 250,000 gross sales, whereas albums which have offered 1,000,000 copies or extra obtain a “million” certification.

On December 10, Gaon Chart introduced that BLACKPINK’s first full-length album “THE ALBUM,” NCT’s second studio album “RESONANCE Pt. 1,” and SEVENTEEN’s particular album “; [Semicolon]” had all acquired official million certifications after promoting over 1,000,000 copies every.

In the meantime, TXT’s “minisode1: Blue Hour” and TWICE’s “Eyes vast open” have been each formally licensed platinum after promoting over 250,000 copies every.

Within the obtain class, Yang Da Il’s “Sorry” and Jannabi’s “For Lovers Who Hesitate” each acquired platinum certifications after reaching 2.5 million downloads every, whereas Jang Beom June’s “Your Shampoo Scent within the Flowers” (from the OST of JTBC’s “Melo Is My Nature“) was licensed double platinum after surpassing 200 million streams.

Congratulations to all the artists on their spectacular achievements!

