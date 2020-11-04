BLACKPINK, NCT, BTS, LOONA, SuperM, And More Score High Ranks On Billboard’s World Albums Chart

Billboard has launched its World Albums chart for the week ending November 7!

BLACKPINK’s “THE ALBUM” reclaims No. 1 in its fourth week on the chart and third general week on the high. NCT’s “RESONANCE Pt. 1” takes No. 2 in its third week on the chart.

BTS lands seven albums on the chart once more, with “Map of the Soul: 7” rising to No. 3 (36 weeks on the chart). LOONA’s “12:00” additionally rises to No. 4 after debuting at No. 7 final week, and the album additionally debuted on the Billboard 200 this week.

BTS’s “Skool Luv Affair” is No. 5 on the World Albums chart (three weeks on the chart) whereas “Love Your self: Reply” stays No. 6 (114 weeks). SuperM’s “Tremendous One” claims No. 7 (5 weeks).

TWICE’s “Eyes extensive open” makes its World Albums debut in No. 8. The brand new full album options the title monitor “I CAN’T STOP ME,” which tops the World Digital Tune Gross sales chart.

NCT 127’s “Neo Zone” is No. 10 (34 weeks), BTS’s “Map of the Soul: Persona” is No. 11 (81 weeks), “Love Your self: Tear” is No. 12 (116 weeks), and “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” is No. 13 (16 weeks). Rounding off the chart is BTS’s “Love Your self: Her,” which lands No. 15 in its one centesimal week on the World Albums chart.

Congratulations to all of the artists!