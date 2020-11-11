General News

BLACKPINK, NCT, BTS, SuperM, TWICE, And More Rank High On Billboard’s World Albums Chart

November 11, 2020
Billboard has shared its World Albums chart for the week ending November 14!

BLACKPINK’s “THE ALBUM” spends its fourth nonconsecutive week at No. 1 and fifth week general on the chart. NCT’s “RESONANCE Pt. 1” takes No. 3 (4 weeks on the chart) and BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7” is No. 4 (37 weeks).

BTS’s “Love Your self: Reply” rises to No. 5 (115 weeks) and “Skool Luv Affair” takes No. 7 (4 weeks). SuperM’s “Tremendous One” is No. 8 (six weeks) and TWICE’s “Eyes huge open” is No. 9 (two weeks).

TXT’s “minisode1: Blue Hour” debuts on the chart at No. 10. Their third mini album options the title observe “Blue Hour.”

MONSTA X’s “Deadly Love” additionally enters the chart this week, touchdown No. 11. The group’s third full album consists of the title observe “Love Killa.”

NCT 127’s “Neo Zone” is No. 12 (35 weeks on the chart) and BTS’s “Map of the Soul: Persona” is No. 13 (82 weeks).

Congratulations to all of the artists!

