BLACKPINK react to Light Up the Sky trailer in new Netflix video

A video launched by Netflix has proven Okay-pop sensations BLACKPINK reacting to the new trailer for his or her new characteristic documentary BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky.

The clip exhibits the 4 lady band members watching the video for the first time as they share their ideas on the documentary, which arrives on Netflix on 14th October.

The trailer itself exhibits a combination of archive footage of the band members rising up in addition to newer interviews and clips, together with footage of live shows and recording classes.

And whereas watching the trailer, band member Rosé says, “For me it seems like a house video, it’s like a household house video that we’ve put collectively and watching.”

Later the band members admit to being interested by the fan response to the documentary, with Jisoo saying, “It’s us in our pure state as a substitute of the excellent dream picture we often current and it’s a extra real have a look at our early coaching and us recording collectively, and principally a deeper have a look at all of us.”

Jennie provides, “I’m excited for the way individuals will really feel once they see this as a result of we’re used to us however I don’t understand how individuals will really really feel watching this.”

The documentary is described by Netflix as, “a private have a look at the 4 members of BLACKPINK, from their years as trainees to their present world success as the hottest Okay-pop lady group of all time.”

An extra assertion reads, “As BLACKPINK continues reaching new heights in their profession — from headlining sold-out world excursions to turning into the first feminine Korean group to carry out at Coachella — every member displays on the ups and downs of fame and the lengthy, usually difficult journey that introduced them to worldwide success.”

And the streamer additionally launched some model new stills from the movie on Twitter, writing, “BLACKPINK is one in every of the hottest teams in the world, however how properly do you really know Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa?”

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky is streaming on Netflix from 14th October 2020.