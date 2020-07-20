BLACKPINK Remains No. 1 With “How You Like That”; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, July Week 3

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” repeats as our No. 1 track this week. This track has amassed ten music present wins to this point and has remained sturdy on all music charts. Congratulations once more to BLACKPINK!
Hwasa’s “Maria” stays at No. 2 this week. Bouncing again up 4 spots to No. 3 is TWICE’s “MORE & MORE,” which beforehand topped our chart for 4 weeks.
There are two new songs within the high 10 this week.
Debuting at No. Four is Crimson Velvet’s first sub-unit made up of members Irene and Seulgi. “Monster” is the title monitor from their first mini album of the identical identify, and the lyrics categorical changing into a monster that dances and bothers somebody of their goals.
Chungha’s new track “PLAY” enters the chart at No. 5. That is the second pre-released single from Chungha’s upcoming album. A Latin pop dance track with reggae rhythms and an acoustic guitar sound, “PLAY” describes the story of a scorching and delightful afternoon when the boundary between day and night time is blurred.
Singles Music Chart – July 2020, Week 3
1 (–) How You Like That
- 1 Earlier rank
- 3 Variety of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
2 (–) Maria
- 2 Earlier rank
- 2 Variety of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
3 (+4) MORE & MORE
- 7 Earlier rank
- 6 Variety of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
4 (new) Monster
- 0 Earlier rank
- 1 Variety of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
5 (new) PLAY (feat. CHANGMO)
- 0 Earlier rank
- 1 Variety of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
6 (+3) Summer season Hate (feat. Rain)
- 9 Earlier rank
- 2 Variety of week on chart
- 6 Peak on chart
7 (-1) pporappippam
- 6 Earlier rank
- 2 Variety of week on chart
- 6 Peak on chart
8 (-3) Into the I-LAND
- 5 Earlier rank
- 3 Variety of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
9 (-5) Left & Proper
- 4 Earlier rank
- 3 Variety of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
10 (-2) Aloha
- 8 Earlier rank
- 16 Variety of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Music
|Artist/Band
|11 (-8)
|환상동화 (Secret Story of the Swan)
|IZ*ONE
|12 (-2)
|살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop)
|Oh My Lady
|13 (-1)
|ON
|BTS
|14 (-3)
|사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I really like)
|Jeon Mi Do
|15 (-1)
|어떻게 지내 (I Want You)
|OVAN
|16 (+2)
|METEOR
|CHANGMO
|17 (-1)
|흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers)
|Jang Beom June
|18 (-1)
|좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me a great particular person)
|Pleasure
|19 (-4)
|나비와 고양이 (Leo (feat. Baekhyun))
|BOL4
|20 (-1)
|시작 (Begin)
|Gaho
|21 (–)
|처음처럼 (BLOOM)
|MC The Max
|22 (+3)
|어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I really like the heartbreak, you’re the one I really like)
|AKMU
|23 (+1)
|화려하지 않은 고백 (Confession Is Not Flashy)
|Kyuhyun
|24 (+3)
|늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time)
|Noel
|25 (-2)
|덤더럼 (Dumhdurum)
|Apink
|26 (-4)
|WANNABE
|ITZY
|27 (new)
|첫 줄 (First Line)
|Shin Yong Jae
|28 (new)
|여름 향기가 날 춤추게 해 (Summer season Breeze)
|SF9
|29 (-1)
|HIP
|MAMAMOO
|30 (new)
|Error (feat. Crazy)
|ASH ISLAND
|31 (-2)
|어떻게 지내 (답가) (I Don’t Want You)
|LUNCH
|32 (–)
|To You My Mild (feat. Lee Raon)
|Maktub
|33 (-3)
|그대 고운 내사랑 (Stunning My Love)
|City Zakapa
|34 (–)
|神메뉴 (God’s Menu)
|Stray Children
|35 (-2)
|돌덩이 (Stone Block)
|Ha Hyun Woo
|36 (-5)
|내 눈물 모아 (With My Tears)
|Wheein
|37 (-17)
|Sweet
|Baekhyun
|38 (-12)
|답을 줘 (THE ANSWER)
|AB6IX
|39 (-1)
|취했나봐 (I feel, I’m drunk)
|Hwang In Wook
|40 (+5)
|반만 (Half)
|Jin Min Ho
|41 (-1)
|ONE(Lucid Dream)
|Golden Little one
|42 (-1)
|그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy)
|Kim Really feel
|43 (-8)
|언제라도 어디에서라도 (Each time Wherever)
|Jung Seung Hwan
|44 (new)
|별이 온다 (The Star is Coming)
|Shin Yong Jae
|45 (-2)
|Thunder
|VERIVERY
|46 (+1)
|썸 타긴 뭘 타 (Trying For Love)
|Baek A Yeon
|47 (-10)
|Comfortable
|Taeyeon
|48 (new)
|척 (Phone (feat. 10cm))
|EXO-SC
|49 (-10)
|난장판 (Bedlam)
|Lee Jin Hyuk
|50 (new)
|i’M THE TREND
|(G)I-DLE
Concerning the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by numerous main music charts in Korea in addition to the most well liked trending artists on Soompi, making it a novel chart that displays what’s happening in Ok-pop not solely in Korea however world wide. Our chart consists of the next sources:
Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Ok-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%
