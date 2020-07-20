General News

BLACKPINK Remains No. 1 With “How You Like That”; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, July Week 3

July 20, 2020
5 Min Read

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” repeats as our No. 1 track this week. This track has amassed ten music present wins to this point and has remained sturdy on all music charts. Congratulations once more to BLACKPINK!

Hwasa’s “Maria” stays at No. 2 this week. Bouncing again up 4 spots to No. 3 is TWICE’s “MORE & MORE,” which beforehand topped our chart for 4 weeks.

There are two new songs within the high 10 this week.

Debuting at No. Four is Crimson Velvet’s first sub-unit made up of members Irene and Seulgi. “Monster” is the title monitor from their first mini album of the identical identify, and the lyrics categorical changing into a monster that dances and bothers somebody of their goals.

Chungha’s new track “PLAY” enters the chart at No. 5. That is the second pre-released single from Chungha’s upcoming album. A Latin pop dance track with reggae rhythms and an acoustic guitar sound, “PLAY” describes the story of a scorching and delightful afternoon when the boundary between day and night time is blurred.

Singles Music Chart – July 2020, Week 3

RankMusicArtist/Band
11 (-8)환상동화 (Secret Story of the Swan)IZ*ONE
12 (-2)살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop)Oh My Lady
13 (-1)ONBTS
14 (-3)사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I really like)Jeon Mi Do
15 (-1)어떻게 지내 (I Want You)OVAN
16 (+2)METEORCHANGMO
17 (-1)흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers)Jang Beom June
18 (-1)좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me a great particular person)Pleasure
19 (-4)나비와 고양이 (Leo (feat. Baekhyun))BOL4
20 (-1)시작 (Begin)Gaho
21 (–)처음처럼 (BLOOM)MC The Max
22 (+3)어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I really like the heartbreak, you’re the one I really like)AKMU
23 (+1)화려하지 않은 고백 (Confession Is Not Flashy)Kyuhyun
24 (+3)늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time)Noel
25 (-2)덤더럼 (Dumhdurum)Apink
26 (-4)WANNABEITZY
27 (new)첫 줄 (First Line)Shin Yong Jae
28 (new)여름 향기가 날 춤추게 해 (Summer season Breeze)SF9
29 (-1)HIPMAMAMOO
30 (new)Error (feat. Crazy)ASH ISLAND
31 (-2)어떻게 지내 (답가) (I Don’t Want You)LUNCH
32 (–)To You My Mild (feat. Lee Raon)Maktub
33 (-3)그대 고운 내사랑 (Stunning My Love)City Zakapa
34 (–)神메뉴 (God’s Menu)Stray Children
35 (-2)돌덩이 (Stone Block)Ha Hyun Woo
36 (-5)내 눈물 모아 (With My Tears)Wheein
37 (-17)SweetBaekhyun
38 (-12)답을 줘 (THE ANSWER)AB6IX
39 (-1)취했나봐 (I feel, I’m drunk)Hwang In Wook
40 (+5)반만 (Half)Jin Min Ho
41 (-1)ONE(Lucid Dream)Golden Little one
42 (-1)그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy)Kim Really feel
43 (-8)언제라도 어디에서라도 (Each time Wherever)Jung Seung Hwan
44 (new)별이 온다 (The Star is Coming)Shin Yong Jae
45 (-2)ThunderVERIVERY
46 (+1)썸 타긴 뭘 타 (Trying For Love)Baek A Yeon
47 (-10)ComfortableTaeyeon
48 (new)척 (Phone (feat. 10cm))EXO-SC
49 (-10)난장판 (Bedlam)Lee Jin Hyuk
50 (new)i’M THE TREND(G)I-DLE

Concerning the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by numerous main music charts in Korea in addition to the most well liked trending artists on Soompi, making it a novel chart that displays what’s happening in Ok-pop not solely in Korea however world wide. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Ok-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment