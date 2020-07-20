BLACKPINK Remains No. 1 With “How You Like That”; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, July Week 3

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” repeats as our No. 1 track this week. This track has amassed ten music present wins to this point and has remained sturdy on all music charts. Congratulations once more to BLACKPINK!

Hwasa’s “Maria” stays at No. 2 this week. Bouncing again up 4 spots to No. 3 is TWICE’s “MORE & MORE,” which beforehand topped our chart for 4 weeks.

There are two new songs within the high 10 this week.

Debuting at No. Four is Crimson Velvet’s first sub-unit made up of members Irene and Seulgi. “Monster” is the title monitor from their first mini album of the identical identify, and the lyrics categorical changing into a monster that dances and bothers somebody of their goals.

Chungha’s new track “PLAY” enters the chart at No. 5. That is the second pre-released single from Chungha’s upcoming album. A Latin pop dance track with reggae rhythms and an acoustic guitar sound, “PLAY” describes the story of a scorching and delightful afternoon when the boundary between day and night time is blurred.

Rank Music Artist/Band 11 (-8) 환상동화 (Secret Story of the Swan) IZ*ONE 12 (-2) 살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop) Oh My Lady 13 (-1) ON BTS 14 (-3) 사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I really like) Jeon Mi Do 15 (-1) 어떻게 지내 (I Want You) OVAN 16 (+2) METEOR CHANGMO 17 (-1) 흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers) Jang Beom June 18 (-1) 좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me a great particular person) Pleasure 19 (-4) 나비와 고양이 (Leo (feat. Baekhyun)) BOL4 20 (-1) 시작 (Begin) Gaho 21 (–) 처음처럼 (BLOOM) MC The Max 22 (+3) 어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I really like the heartbreak, you’re the one I really like) AKMU 23 (+1) 화려하지 않은 고백 (Confession Is Not Flashy) Kyuhyun 24 (+3) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time) Noel 25 (-2) 덤더럼 (Dumhdurum) Apink 26 (-4) WANNABE ITZY 27 (new) 첫 줄 (First Line) Shin Yong Jae 28 (new) 여름 향기가 날 춤추게 해 (Summer season Breeze) SF9 29 (-1) HIP MAMAMOO 30 (new) Error (feat. Crazy) ASH ISLAND 31 (-2) 어떻게 지내 (답가) (I Don’t Want You) LUNCH 32 (–) To You My Mild (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub 33 (-3) 그대 고운 내사랑 (Stunning My Love) City Zakapa 34 (–) 神메뉴 (God’s Menu) Stray Children 35 (-2) 돌덩이 (Stone Block) Ha Hyun Woo 36 (-5) 내 눈물 모아 (With My Tears) Wheein 37 (-17) Sweet Baekhyun 38 (-12) 답을 줘 (THE ANSWER) AB6IX 39 (-1) 취했나봐 (I feel, I’m drunk) Hwang In Wook 40 (+5) 반만 (Half) Jin Min Ho 41 (-1) ONE(Lucid Dream) Golden Little one 42 (-1) 그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy) Kim Really feel 43 (-8) 언제라도 어디에서라도 (Each time Wherever) Jung Seung Hwan 44 (new) 별이 온다 (The Star is Coming) Shin Yong Jae 45 (-2) Thunder VERIVERY 46 (+1) 썸 타긴 뭘 타 (Trying For Love) Baek A Yeon 47 (-10) Comfortable Taeyeon 48 (new) 척 (Phone (feat. 10cm)) EXO-SC 49 (-10) 난장판 (Bedlam) Lee Jin Hyuk 50 (new) i’M THE TREND (G)I-DLE

Concerning the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by numerous main music charts in Korea in addition to the most well liked trending artists on Soompi, making it a novel chart that displays what’s happening in Ok-pop not solely in Korea however world wide. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%

Soompi Airplay – 20%

YouTube Ok-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%