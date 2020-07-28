BLACKPINK Reported To Collaborate With Selena Gomez + YG Entertainment Comments

YG Entertainment has responded to studies about BLACKPINK’s upcoming collaboration.

Beforehand on July 23, it was introduced that BLACKPINK’s new single can have a that includes artist.

On July 28, MyDaily reported that Selena Gomez is the artist that includes on BLACKPINK’s single. In response to the report, YG Entertainment commented, “Please anticipate the official announcement later.”

BLACKPINK’s new single will likely be revealed in August, and their first full album will likely be launched on October 2.

