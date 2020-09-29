BLACKPINK Rises To Become The Second Most Subscribed Artist On YouTube

BLACKPINK’s YouTube subscriber rely continues to rise by means of the ranks!

On September 29, YG Leisure confirmed that BLACKPINK’s official YouTube channel had surpassed 48.8 million subscribers. This places BLACKPINK previous DJ Marshmello because the artist with the second most subscribers on YouTube. The solely different artist on YouTube with extra subscribers is Justin Bieber, who presently has 57.2 million subscribers.

In August, following the discharge of “How You Like That,” the group’s long-awaited comeback that broke a number of YouTube data on the time, BLACKPINK surpassed Eminem to turn into the fourth most subscribed artist. After the discharge of their “Ice Cream” collaboration with Selena Gomez, BLACKPINK surpassed Ed Sheeran to be the third most subscribed artist on YouTube.

BLACKPINK achieved their new milestone of second most subscribed artist on YouTube with only a few days left till the discharge of their first full-length album on October 2.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

