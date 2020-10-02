BLACKPINK Sets A New Record As “THE ALBUM” Surpasses 1 Million Stock Pre-Orders

BLACKPINK has set a brand new report forward of the discharge of their first full-length album!

On October 2, YG Leisure confirmed that BLACKPINK’s “THE ALBUM” had surpassed 1 million inventory pre-orders. That is the very best variety of inventory pre-orders ever recorded for a Okay-pop woman group, which additionally makes BLACKPINK the primary Korean woman group to surpass 1 million inventory pre-orders.

The variety of inventory pre-orders is the quantity of album inventory that’s produced prior to the album’s launch. This quantity is the estimated demand calculated based mostly on numerous elements, together with the variety of albums that have been pre-ordered by followers.

In BLACKPINK’s case, the variety of inventory pre-orders relies on mixed numbers from around the globe. At time of writing, it was reported that the home (Korean) preorders got here to a complete of 670,000 models, whereas the USA and Europe accounted for 340,000 models. As well as, the 18,888 restricted version LPs bought out early. All this mixed put BLACKPINK’s inventory pre-orders above 1 million models.

It’s anticipated that the ultimate complete gross sales will enhance even additional as BLACKPINK’s album shall be launched in bodily kind 4 days after it’s launched in digital kind.

“THE ALBUM” and the title monitor “Lovesick Ladies” will drop on October 2. The album has eight tracks, two of that are the pre-release singles “How You Like That” and “Ice Cream (feat. Selena Gomez),” and in addition features a b-side monitor that includes Cardi B. Jennie additionally participated within the manufacturing and lyrics for “Lovesick Ladies,” with Jisoo additionally taking part in writing lyrics.

