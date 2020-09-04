BLACKPINK Sets New Girl Group Record With Stock Pre-Orders For Upcoming Album

In response to YG Leisure, BLACKPINK is on observe to make historical past with their upcoming first full-length album!

On September 4, the company introduced that BLACKPINK’s first studio album “THE ALBUM” had already surpassed 800,000 inventory pre-orders in simply six days. (The upcoming album racked up over 530,000 inventory pre-orders from inside Korea, in addition to a further 270,000 pre-orders from the USA and Europe.)

YG Leisure acknowledged, “As quickly as pre-orders started for BLACKPINK’s limited-edition ‘THE ALBUM’ LP, it bought out in a break up second. Pre-orders for the common album additionally exceeded our preliminary anticipated quantity, so we’re at present within the course of of manufacturing extra albums.”

“THE ALBUM,” which is due out on October 2, will embody BLACKPINK’s collaboration with Girl Gaga, “Bitter Sweet,” their first pre-release single “How You Like That,” and their more moderen collaboration with Selena Gomez, “Ice Cream.” The complete observe record for the album has but to be revealed.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK on their spectacular achievement!

Supply (1)