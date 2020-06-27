BLACKPINK Sets New Record For Girl Groups As “How You Like That” Sweeps iTunes Charts Worldwide

BLACKPINK has made iTunes historical past with their newest single!

On June 26 at 6 p.m. KST, BLACKPINK made their long-awaited return with the pre-release single “How You Like That.” Inside hours of its launch, the music not solely shot to the highest of home realtime music charts, but it surely additionally went on to dominate iTunes charts in nations all around the world.

The subsequent morning, YG Leisure confirmed that as of seven a.m. KST on June 27, “How You Like That” had hit No. 1 on iTunes Prime Songs charts in a minimum of 60 completely different areas together with the USA—a quantity that has since climbed to 64—setting a brand new all-time document for woman teams.

BLACKPINK’s new music video for “How You Like That” has additionally been smashing YouTube information since its launch. After drawing an unprecedented variety of viewers for its premiere, the music video has been racking up views at a record-breaking pace, most lately surging previous 60 million views in document time.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK on their spectacular achievement!

