BLACKPINK Shares Their Goals When Making “THE ALBUM,” Talks About Their Relationship And Achievements, And More

On the afternoon of October 2, BLACKPINK took half in an interview with the press to discuss in regards to the launch of their first full album, “THE ALBUM”!

Rosé stated, “We’ve launched albums in many various codecs earlier than, however our first full album is absolutely significant. I keep in mind how we have been actually comfortable too when it was determined we’d be placing out a full album, and we felt very enthusiastic about what music we would embody.”

“We actually needed to indicate all of the music that BLACKPINK can do,” she continued. “We spent a very long time going forwards and backwards to the studio, and we thought collectively as we labored on the songs about whether or not we might categorical issues higher. There have been some songs that sadly didn’t make it, however I’m actually comfortable that we might put out good music in quite a lot of genres, like hip hop, R&B, and dance.”

Jisoo and Jennie each took half in writing lyrics for his or her title observe “Lovesick Ladies.” Jisoo stated, “I feel there are elements to the track that anybody might relate to so it’s a observe that lots of people can hearken to.” She described the track as having a hopeful message about being damage by a setback however nonetheless overcoming and discovering a brand new love or dream. “Slightly than making an attempt to make a tragic track, we needed to offer a hopeful and extra constructive message,” she stated.

Jennie, who additionally took half within the observe’s composition, stated, “I feel it’s a message from women who’ve grown a bit extra in comparison with once we’d simply debuted.” Jennie additionally stated that with the chanting elements, they needed listeners to be impressed to need to run with them whereas singing alongside. “I hope that that’s conveyed properly, and for the reason that members all love the track a lot, I’m actually comfortable that it’s our title observe,” she stated.

“If you happen to have a look at all our b-sides too, there are lots of totally different feelings, not simply love,” stated Jennie. “We needed to indicate a extra mature aspect of ourselves. There’s a b-side known as ‘Fairly Savage,’ and each the lyrics and the track general sound very assured and funky. Because it’s our first album, we needed to incorporate lots of phrases that will make individuals consider BLACKPINK.”

“THE ALBUM” consists of collaborations with Cardi B and Selena Gomez, and BLACKPINK has additionally collaborated with extra stars akin to Dua Lipa and Woman Gaga. When requested about their collabs, Lisa stated, “We’re very comfortable and it’s honor that artists that we’ve preferred since we have been younger take pleasure in our music and work with us. If we get the possibility, I’d wish to work with extra artists sooner or later.”

The music video for “Lovesick Ladies” reached 10 million views in lower than an hour, an achievement becoming their title of “YouTube Queens.” Rosé stated, “It’s actually simply such an honor to be known as that,” expressing their gratitude. “We’re comfortable that listeners take pleasure in and relate to our music in lots of methods, by watching, listening, and following alongside too,” she went on to say. “Each time articles come out about new information, it amazes and surprises us too.”

On the subject of the COVID-19-related restrictions, Lisa stated, “It’s a disgrace that we’re acting on stage with out [our fans] BLINK.” She added, “When it’s secure, the very first thing we need to do is a tour. We actually miss BLINK. Earlier than that, there’s one thing we’ve ready for BLINK, so please look ahead to it.”

The group was additionally requested to explain what they assume has modified or stayed the identical once they examine their previous and present selves.

“When we have been trainees, though we have been busy, the enjoyable we had was the enjoyment of working onerous and working collectively,” stated Jisoo. “Now, we’re working to attempt to make extra individuals comfortable and to have them relate to our emotions. The 4 of us have needed the identical issues, and I feel we’ve at all times been working with the identical emotions.”

Jennie stated, “I’m grateful that we’re in a position to watch one another as we go from being youngsters to being in our 20s, and it’s lots of enjoyable.” She added, “Our backgrounds and patterns is perhaps totally different, however I’m amazed that we develop into one once more every time we discuss performing or music. I need to reward one another for doing properly, and I hope that we are able to have much more enjoyable as we preserve working collectively sooner or later.”

