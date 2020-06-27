BLACKPINK Smashes YouTube Record As “How You Like That” MV Soars Past 100 Million Views

BLACKPINK’s newest music video has surpassed 100 million views in document time!

On June 28 at roughly 2:22 a.m. KST, BLACKPINK’s new music video for his or her pre-release single “How You Like That” soared previous 100 million views on YouTube—that means that it took the music simply sooner or later, eight hours, and 22 minutes to achieve the milestone.

The earlier document for the quickest Korean group music video to hit 100 million views was held by BTS’s “Boy With Luv,” which took sooner or later, 13 hours, and 38 minutes to attain the feat.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK on their spectacular achievement!

Watch the highly effective music video for “How You Like That” once more under: