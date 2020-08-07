BLACKPINK, SSAK3, EXO-SC, And ATEEZ Top Gaon Monthly And Weekly Charts

Gaon Chart has revealed its newest month-to-month and weekly chart rankings!

Weekly Album Chart

ATEEZ’s new mini album “ZERO : FEVER Half.1” debuted at No. 1 on the bodily album chart for the week of July 26 to August 1.

In the meantime, EXO-SC claimed two of the highest 5 spots this week: not solely did their studio album “1 Billion Views” are available in at No. 2, however the Equipment model of the album additionally charted individually at No. 5.

Pink Velvet–Irene & Seulgi’s “Monster” stayed robust at No. 3, whereas Spotlight’s Yoon Doojoon’s first solo mini album “Dawn” entered the chart at No. 4.

Monthly Album Chart

EXO-SC’s “1 Billion Views,” which beforehand debuted at No. 1 on Gaon’s weekly chart, topped the bodily album chart for July. BLACKPINK’s particular version of “How You Like That,” which topped final week‘s weekly chart, got here in at No. 2 for the month.

Notably, ATEEZ’s “ZERO : FEVER Half.1” debuted at No. Three on the month-to-month chart, regardless of having been launched proper earlier than the tip of the month on July 29. Pink Velvet–Irene & Seulgi’s “Monster” charted at No. 4, and SEVENTEEN’s “Heng:garæ” rounded out the highest 5 for July.

Weekly Digital Chart

SSAK3 achieved a triple crown after sweeping all three of this week’s digital charts, together with the general digital chart, which they topped with their debut monitor “Seaside Once more.” Along with sustaining No. 1 on the chart with “Seaside Once more,” SSAK3 additionally claimed No. 2 with their comparatively newer music “Play That Summer season.”

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa‘s “Maria” charted at No. Three for the week, adopted by BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” at No. Four and Block B’s Zico’s “Summer season Hate” at No. 5.

Monthly Digital Chart

BLACKPINK earned a triple crown on the month-to-month charts, claiming No. 1 on the general digital chart, streaming chart, and social chart for July.

The group’s title monitor “How You Like That” got here in at No. 1 on the general digital chart, trailed by Hwasa’s “Maria” at No. 2, Zico’s “Summer season Hate” at No. 3, BLOO’s “Downtown Child” at No. 4, and SSAK3’s “Seaside Once more” at No. 5.

Weekly Obtain Chart

SSAK3 additionally claimed each of the highest two spots on this week’s digital obtain chart, with “Play That Summer season” rising to No. 1 and “Seaside Once more” coming in at No. 2.

EXO’s Baekhyun’s new cowl of BoA’s “Backyard within the Air” debuted at No. Three on the chart, whereas Lee Hello’s “HOLO” held onto its spot at No. 4. Lastly, Kang Daniel’s pre-release monitor “Waves” (that includes Simon Dominic and Jamie) rounded out this week’s high 5.

Monthly Obtain Chart

SSAK3 took each No. 1 on this month’s digital obtain chart with “Seaside Once more” and No. 5 with their remake of “In Summer season.” Hwasa’s “Maria” rose to No. 2 for July, adopted by Zico’s “Summer season Hate” at No. Three and BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” at No. 4.

Weekly Streaming Chart

SSAK3 held onto their spot at No. 1 on the streaming chart this week with “Seaside Once more,” whereas their newer music “Play That Summer season” shot as much as No. 3. Hwasa’s “Maria” maintained its place at No. 2, with BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” and Zico’s “Summer season Hate” rounding out the highest 5 at No. Four and No. 5 respectively.

Monthly Streaming Chart

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” got here in at No. 1 on the streaming chart for July, with Hwasa’s “Maria” rising to No. 2 and Zico’s “Summer season Hate” coming into the chart at No. 3. BLOO’s “Downtown Child” charted at No. 4, whereas IU’s “eight” (produced by and that includes BTS’ Suga) adopted at No. 5.

Weekly Social Chart

BLACKPINK remained No. 1 on Gaon’s Social Chart 2.zero for the 10th week in a row. BTS got here in at No. 2, SSAK3 at No. 3, trot singer Im Younger Woong at No. 4, and IU at No. 5.

Monthly Social Chart

BLACKPINK additionally continued their reign over Gaon’s month-to-month Social Chart 2.zero for the third consecutive month, adopted by trot singer Kim Ho Joong at No. 2 and BTS at No. 3. SSAK3 entered the chart at No. 4, and Im Younger Woong rounded out the highest 5 for July.

Watch SSAK3 on the newest episode of “How Do You Play?” with English subtitles under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)