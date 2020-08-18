BLACKPINK Surpasses Eminem To Become Artist With 4th Most Subscribers On YouTube

BLACKPINK is now formally the fourth most-subscribed artist on YouTube!

On August 17, YG Leisure introduced that as of 9 a.m. KST on August 16, BLACKPINK had surpassed 44 million subscribers on their official YouTube channel. With this newest determine, the group has now surged previous Eminem (who has over 43.9 million subscribers as of now) to be fourth in line after Justin Bieber, DJ Marshmallow, and Ed Sheeran. BLACKPINK is already the Ok-pop artist with probably the most subscribers on YouTube, they usually additionally lately turned the most-subscribed feminine artist on the platform.

The variety of YouTube subscribers is among the most goal indicators of abroad recognition and recognition. BLACKPINK has achieved this in 4 years since their debut in Korea and a few 12 months and a half after coming into the U.S.

BLACKPINK’s unequalled streak on YouTube continues to be spectacular, they usually have been gaining 100,000 subscribers a day because the launch of their newest hit music “How You Like That.”

The group is about to collaborate with Selena Gomez for his or her upcoming new single, which will probably be launched on August 28.

