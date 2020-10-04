BLACKPINK Sweeps iTunes Charts Across The Globe With “THE ALBUM”

BLACKPINK is dominating iTunes charts everywhere in the world with their first full-length album!

On October 2 at 1 p.m. KST, BLACKPINK made their highly-anticipated comeback with their very first studio album “THE ALBUM” and its accompanying title monitor “Lovesick Ladies.” (Solely the digital model of the album was launched; the bodily album will drop on October 6.) Instantly after its launch, BLACKPINK’s long-awaited album shot to the highest of iTunes charts in lots of international locations throughout the globe.

In keeping with YG Leisure, as of seven a.m. KST on October 3, “THE ALBUM” had hit No. 1 on iTunes Prime Albums charts in a minimum of 57 completely different areas, together with the USA, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Spain, France, Sweden, Greece, Poland, Portugal, Norway, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Moreover, the music video for “Lovesick Ladies” managed to surpass 50 million views on YouTube in lower than 18 hours, and fewer than a day after the video’s launch, BLACKPINK’s official YouTube channel has already gained roughly 500,000 new subscribers.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK on their profitable comeback!

In the event you haven’t already seen it, take a look at the group’s new music video for “Lovesick Ladies” right here!

Supply (1)