BLACKPINK Takes 10th Win And Triple Crown For “How You Like That” On “Inkigayo”; Performances By Red Velvet – Irene & Seulgi, GFRIEND, And More

Congratulations to BLACKPINK for profitable first place and triple crown with “How You Like That” on SBS’s “Inkigayo”! Second place was Red Velvet – Irene & Seulgi’s “Monster,” and third place went to Zico’s “Summer season Hate.”
Watch the winner announcement, encore, and BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” efficiency beneath:
This week’s performers embody XRO, Weeekly, TOO, DONGKIZ I:KAN, D1CE, 1THE9, 3YE, VERIVERY, Large Pink, WOODZ, Jeong Sewoon, AB6IX, Golden Baby, SF9, UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk, GFRIEND, and Red Velvet – Irene & Seulgi.
Take a look at the performances beneath!
Red Velvet – Irene & Seulgi – “Monster”
GFRIEND – “Apple”
SF9 – “Summer season Breeze”
Golden Baby – “ONE (Lucid Dream)”
Lee Jin Hyuk – “Bedlam”
AB6IX – “The Reply”
Jeong Sewoon – “Say Sure”
WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) – “Love Me Tougher”
GIANT PINK – “Burn Out”
VERIVERY – “Thunder”
3YE – “YESSIR”
1THE9 – “Dangerous Man”
D1CE – “Draw You”
TOO – “Depend 1,2”
Weeekly – “Tag Me (@Me)”
XRO – “Welcome to My Jungle”
DONGKIZ I:KAN – “Y.O.U”
