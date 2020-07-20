General News

BLACKPINK Takes 10th Win And Triple Crown For “How You Like That” On “Inkigayo”; Performances By Red Velvet – Irene & Seulgi, GFRIEND, And More

July 20, 2020
Congratulations to BLACKPINK for profitable first place and triple crown with “How You Like That” on SBS’s “Inkigayo”! Second place was Red Velvet – Irene & Seulgi’s “Monster,” and third place went to Zico’s “Summer season Hate.”

Watch the winner announcement, encore, and BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” efficiency beneath:

This week’s performers embody XRO, Weeekly, TOO, DONGKIZ I:KAN, D1CE, 1THE9, 3YE, VERIVERY, Large Pink, WOODZ, Jeong Sewoon, AB6IX, Golden Baby, SF9, UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk, GFRIEND, and Red Velvet – Irene & Seulgi.

Take a look at the performances beneath!

Red Velvet – Irene & Seulgi – “Monster”

GFRIEND – “Apple”

SF9 – “Summer season Breeze”

Golden Baby – “ONE (Lucid Dream)”

Lee Jin Hyuk – “Bedlam”

AB6IX – “The Reply”

Jeong Sewoon – “Say Sure”

WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) – “Love Me Tougher”

GIANT PINK – “Burn Out”

VERIVERY – “Thunder”

3YE – “YESSIR”

1THE9 – “Dangerous Man”

D1CE – “Draw You”

TOO – “Depend 1,2”

Weeekly – “Tag Me (@Me)”

XRO – “Welcome to My Jungle”

DONGKIZ I:KAN – “Y.O.U”

