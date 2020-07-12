BLACKPINK Takes 6th Win For “How You Like That” On “Inkigayo”; Performances By Chungha, Red Velvet – Irene & Seulgi, SF9, And More

Congratulations to BLACKPINK for profitable first place with “How You Like That” on SBS’s “Inkigayo”! Second place was Hwasa’s “María,” and third place went to Sunmi’s “pporappippam.”

Watch the winner announcement, encore stage, and BLACKPINK’s efficiency of “How You Like That” under:

This week’s performers are Weeekly, Ha Hyun Sang, DONGKIZ I:KAN, Yoo Seung Woo, Stray Youngsters, AB6IX, VERIVERY, Golden Youngster, UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk, SF9, DIA, EXID’s Solji, Chungha, Sunmi, BLACKPINK, and Red Velvet – Irene & Seulgi. The “Inkigayo” MCs MONSTA X’s Minhyuk, APRIL’s Naeun, and NCT’s Jaehyun additionally placed on a particular efficiency this present day.

Take a look at this week’s performances!

Chungha – “PLAY”

Red Velvet – Irene & Seulgi – “Monster”

SF9 – “Summer time Breeze”

Solji – “Rains Once more”

Sunmi – “pporappippam”

MC Particular (Minhyuk, Naeun, Jaehyun) – “The Sea”

Lee Jin Hyuk – “Bedlam”

DIA – “Hug U”

Stray Youngsters – “Simple”

Golden Youngster – “ONE (Lucid Dream)”

AB6IX – “The Reply”

VERIVERY – “Thunder”

Weeekly – “Tag Me (@Me)”

DONGKIZ I:KAN – “Y.O.U”

Yoo Seung Woo – “Stroll”