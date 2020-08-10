BLACKPINK Takes No. 1 Again With “How You Like That”; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, August Week 2

The highest three songs stay the identical as final week on this week’s chart. BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” is No. 1 for the fifth consecutive week with one other close to excellent rating. The music video for the music additionally reached 400 million views just lately. Congratulations once more to BLACKPINK!

Hwasa’s “Maria” maintains the No. 2 spot for the fifth week, whereas Crimson Velvet’s sub-unit Irene & Seulgi is No. Three with “Monster” for the third week.

Just one music newly entered the highest 10 this week. Transferring up seven spots to No. 5 is Lee Hello’s “HOLO.” This R&B ballad is the primary single Lee Hello has launched since becoming a member of AOMG. The lyrics conveys a message to these trapped in loneliness.

Singles Music Chart – August 2020, Week 2 Rank Tune Artist/Band 11 (-1) PLAY (feat. CHANGMO) Chungha 12 (-1) 사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I like) Jeon Mi Do 13 (–) ON BTS 14 (+2) 어떻게 지내 (I Want You) OVAN 15 (+2) METEOR CHANGMO 16 (+3) 흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers) Jang Beom June 17 (+27) What You Ready For Somi 18 (+3) 어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I like the heartbreak, you’re the one I like) AKMU 19 (+10) WANNABE ITZY 20 (+3) 시작 (Begin) Gaho 21 (+1) 처음처럼 (BLOOM) MC The Max 22 (-2) 좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me individual) Pleasure 23 (-9) 환상동화 (Secret Story of the Swan) IZ*ONE 24 (+15) 취기를 빌려 (Barely Tipsy) Sandeul 25 (-1) 나비와 고양이 (Leo (feat. Baekhyun)) BOL4 26 (-1) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time) Noel 27 (-12) Apple GFRIEND 28 (-1) 화려하지 않은 고백 (Confession Is Not Flashy) Kyuhyun 29 (-1) To You My Gentle (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub 30 (-4) 덤더럼 (Dumhdurum) Apink 31 (-1) 아직 너의 시간에 살아 (In Your Time) Lee Soo Hyun 32 (-14) Left & Proper SEVENTEEN 33 (–) HIP MAMAMOO 34 (new) INCEPTION ATEEZ 35 (new) 눈누난나 (NUNU NANA) Jessi 36 (-4) 어떻게 지내 (답가) (I Don’t Want You) LUNCH 37 (new) Now or By no means APRIL 38 (-4) 첫 줄 (First Line) Shin Yong Jae 39 (-4) 10억뷰 (1 Billion Views (feat. MOON)) EXO-SC 40 (+3) 그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy) Kim Really feel 41 (-5) 神메뉴 (God’s Menu) Stray Children 42 (-1) 내 눈물 모아 (With My Tears) Wheein 43 (-12) OHIO Crush 44 (-6) 돌덩이 (Stone Block) Ha Hyun Woo 45 (+3) 취했나봐 (I feel, I’m drunk) Hwang In Wook 46 (-6) 그대 고운 내사랑 (Stunning My Love) City Zakapa 47 (new) Lonely Night time Yoon Doojoon 48 (+1) 반만 (Half) Jin Min Ho 49 (new) Unhealthy Man 1THE9 50 (–) Tag Me (@Me) Weeekly

