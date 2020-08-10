BLACKPINK Takes No. 1 Again With “How You Like That”; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, August Week 2

The highest three songs stay the identical as final week on this week’s chart. BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” is No. 1 for the fifth consecutive week with one other close to excellent rating. The music video for the music additionally reached 400 million views just lately. Congratulations once more to BLACKPINK!
Hwasa’s “Maria” maintains the No. 2 spot for the fifth week, whereas Crimson Velvet’s sub-unit Irene & Seulgi is No. Three with “Monster” for the third week.
Just one music newly entered the highest 10 this week. Transferring up seven spots to No. 5 is Lee Hello’s “HOLO.” This R&B ballad is the primary single Lee Hello has launched since becoming a member of AOMG. The lyrics conveys a message to these trapped in loneliness.
Singles Music Chart – August 2020, Week 2
|Rank
|Tune
|Artist/Band
|11 (-1)
|PLAY (feat. CHANGMO)
|Chungha
|12 (-1)
|사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I like)
|Jeon Mi Do
|13 (–)
|ON
|BTS
|14 (+2)
|어떻게 지내 (I Want You)
|OVAN
|15 (+2)
|METEOR
|CHANGMO
|16 (+3)
|흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers)
|Jang Beom June
|17 (+27)
|What You Ready For
|Somi
|18 (+3)
|어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I like the heartbreak, you’re the one I like)
|AKMU
|19 (+10)
|WANNABE
|ITZY
|20 (+3)
|시작 (Begin)
|Gaho
|21 (+1)
|처음처럼 (BLOOM)
|MC The Max
|22 (-2)
|좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me individual)
|Pleasure
|23 (-9)
|환상동화 (Secret Story of the Swan)
|IZ*ONE
|24 (+15)
|취기를 빌려 (Barely Tipsy)
|Sandeul
|25 (-1)
|나비와 고양이 (Leo (feat. Baekhyun))
|BOL4
|26 (-1)
|늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time)
|Noel
|27 (-12)
|Apple
|GFRIEND
|28 (-1)
|화려하지 않은 고백 (Confession Is Not Flashy)
|Kyuhyun
|29 (-1)
|To You My Gentle (feat. Lee Raon)
|Maktub
|30 (-4)
|덤더럼 (Dumhdurum)
|Apink
|31 (-1)
|아직 너의 시간에 살아 (In Your Time)
|Lee Soo Hyun
|32 (-14)
|Left & Proper
|SEVENTEEN
|33 (–)
|HIP
|MAMAMOO
|34 (new)
|INCEPTION
|ATEEZ
|35 (new)
|눈누난나 (NUNU NANA)
|Jessi
|36 (-4)
|어떻게 지내 (답가) (I Don’t Want You)
|LUNCH
|37 (new)
|Now or By no means
|APRIL
|38 (-4)
|첫 줄 (First Line)
|Shin Yong Jae
|39 (-4)
|10억뷰 (1 Billion Views (feat. MOON))
|EXO-SC
|40 (+3)
|그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy)
|Kim Really feel
|41 (-5)
|神메뉴 (God’s Menu)
|Stray Children
|42 (-1)
|내 눈물 모아 (With My Tears)
|Wheein
|43 (-12)
|OHIO
|Crush
|44 (-6)
|돌덩이 (Stone Block)
|Ha Hyun Woo
|45 (+3)
|취했나봐 (I feel, I’m drunk)
|Hwang In Wook
|46 (-6)
|그대 고운 내사랑 (Stunning My Love)
|City Zakapa
|47 (new)
|Lonely Night time
|Yoon Doojoon
|48 (+1)
|반만 (Half)
|Jin Min Ho
|49 (new)
|Unhealthy Man
|1THE9
|50 (–)
|Tag Me (@Me)
|Weeekly
In regards to the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into consideration rankings by numerous main music charts in Korea in addition to the most well liked trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s occurring in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however around the globe. Our chart consists of the next sources:
Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%
