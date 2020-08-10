General News

BLACKPINK Takes No. 1 Again With “How You Like That”; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, August Week 2

August 10, 2020
3 Min Read

The highest three songs stay the identical as final week on this week’s chart. BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” is No. 1 for the fifth consecutive week with one other close to excellent rating. The music video for the music additionally reached 400 million views just lately. Congratulations once more to BLACKPINK!

Hwasa’s “Maria” maintains the No. 2 spot for the fifth week, whereas Crimson Velvet’s sub-unit Irene & Seulgi is No. Three with “Monster” for the third week.

Just one music newly entered the highest 10 this week. Transferring up seven spots to No. 5 is Lee Hello’s “HOLO.” This R&B ballad is the primary single Lee Hello has launched since becoming a member of AOMG. The lyrics conveys a message to these trapped in loneliness.

Singles Music Chart – August 2020, Week 2

RankTuneArtist/Band
11 (-1)PLAY (feat. CHANGMO)Chungha
12 (-1)사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I like)Jeon Mi Do
13 (–)ONBTS
14 (+2)어떻게 지내 (I Want You)OVAN
15 (+2)METEORCHANGMO
16 (+3)흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers)Jang Beom June
17 (+27)What You Ready ForSomi
18 (+3)어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I like the heartbreak, you’re the one I like)AKMU
19 (+10)WANNABEITZY
20 (+3)시작 (Begin)Gaho
21 (+1)처음처럼 (BLOOM)MC The Max
22 (-2)좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me individual)Pleasure
23 (-9)환상동화 (Secret Story of the Swan)IZ*ONE
24 (+15)취기를 빌려 (Barely Tipsy)Sandeul
25 (-1)나비와 고양이 (Leo (feat. Baekhyun))BOL4
26 (-1)늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time)Noel
27 (-12)AppleGFRIEND
28 (-1)화려하지 않은 고백 (Confession Is Not Flashy)Kyuhyun
29 (-1)To You My Gentle (feat. Lee Raon)Maktub
30 (-4)덤더럼 (Dumhdurum)Apink
31 (-1)아직 너의 시간에 살아 (In Your Time)Lee Soo Hyun
32 (-14)Left & ProperSEVENTEEN
33 (–)HIPMAMAMOO
34 (new)INCEPTIONATEEZ
35 (new)눈누난나 (NUNU NANA)Jessi
36 (-4)어떻게 지내 (답가) (I Don’t Want You)LUNCH
37 (new)Now or By no meansAPRIL
38 (-4)첫 줄 (First Line)Shin Yong Jae
39 (-4)10억뷰 (1 Billion Views (feat. MOON))EXO-SC
40 (+3)그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy)Kim Really feel
41 (-5)神메뉴 (God’s Menu)Stray Children
42 (-1)내 눈물 모아 (With My Tears)Wheein
43 (-12)OHIOCrush
44 (-6)돌덩이 (Stone Block)Ha Hyun Woo
45 (+3)취했나봐 (I feel, I’m drunk)Hwang In Wook
46 (-6)그대 고운 내사랑 (Stunning My Love)City Zakapa
47 (new)Lonely Night timeYoon Doojoon
48 (+1)반만 (Half)Jin Min Ho
49 (new)Unhealthy Man1THE9
50 (–)Tag Me (@Me)Weeekly

In regards to the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into consideration rankings by numerous main music charts in Korea in addition to the most well liked trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s occurring in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however around the globe. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment