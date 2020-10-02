Blackpink Talk New Album, Working With Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, More

South Korean lady group Blackpink is giving the world a candy tooth. Their newest single, “Ice Cream,” options sugary vocals by Selena Gomez and melodies by co-writer Ariana Grande, to not point out a cavity-inducing, cuteness-overload music video. The music is the end result of 4 years of constructing, from idea — Seoul’s YG Leisure fashioned the group, whose members have been “trainees” at first — to sold-out enviornment excursions to their long-anticipated debut, “The Album,” dropping Oct. 2 by way of Interscope. Preferring to be interviewed as a unit, Blackpink members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa spoke to Selection as a gaggle. (This interview has been translated and edited for readability.)

What new genres did you probe for “The Album”?

We will’t spoil an excessive amount of, however we undoubtedly put plenty of completely different sounds into this album. You’ll be capable to expertise the distinction between black and pink, with our fierce power from tracks like “How You Like That” alongside pink bubblegum pop, like “Ice Cream.’’

The place did you draw musical inspiration from?

It begins with one thing easy — a dialog, an object, or perhaps a phrase that comes up naturally in our each day lives. We discuss to one another rather a lot in order that we are able to dive deep into one another’s ideas and feelings. That’s why the recording studio has develop into such a inventive area for us.

Inform us about collaborating with Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and Selena Gomez….

Making music is all the time a brand new and thrilling problem. Dua Lipa was our first collaboration and we additionally carried out collectively, so she’s somebody with whom we’ve plenty of valuable recollections. Lady Gaga is an artist who’s had an enormous affect on us since we have been trainees, and we have been capable of take pleasure in doing one thing new with none worry as a result of it was with Lady Gaga. “Ice Cream” match Selena Gomez’s voice so nicely — although we weren’t capable of work collectively in particular person [due to COVID]. However we’re all big followers, and as we labored with Selena, we fell in love along with her once more. She’s so humble and easygoing.

You’re among the many most adopted Korean teams on Instagram and most subscribed on YouTube. As influencers, do you are feeling a accountability to be a task mannequin?

We’re so grateful for the curiosity in our each day lives, simply as individuals. Every time we hear that our followers have been impressed by us, we really feel this big accountability. However from that, we additionally achieve inspiration to do what we do. We would like those that hearken to us to realize energy and to have the boldness and freedom to problem themselves.

You all signify completely different vogue manufacturers. Is there a philosophy to what the group wears and the way it meshes together with your music?

Style and music are inseparable. Style has the ability to take the ambiance of our music movies and performances to the following degree. The photographs we need to painting are undoubtedly strengthened by what we put on. We’re so blessed to work with manufacturers that match us nicely individually, but in addition look cohesive when the 4 of us come collectively.

You all come from completely different backgrounds; are there cultural variations that you just’ve observed with one another? How do you come collectively as Blackpink?

We’ve been collectively in the identical area since we have been so younger. There are undoubtedly some variations, however now we’re like household that we’ve develop into so alike now. We haven’t felt a lot cultural shocks as a result of we’ve spent a lot time collectively and we additionally attempt to perceive one another’s variations. Everyone knows that we look after one another so we are able to inform what one another desires simply by one another. Caring for one another simply comes naturally to the 4 of us.

How have you ever every grown prior to now 4 years?

As trainees, we have been working in direction of debuting, however now we’ve area to only take pleasure in this journey. Now we have the liberty to benefit from the course of and the work. There are undoubtedly instances when it will get troublesome, however viewing issues extra objectively, and studying from the small issues to the massive issues, helps us to be extra cautious and detailed, which is how we pursue perfection in what we do.