BLACKPINK Talks About Collaborating With Cardi B For Their 1st Full-Length Album

With their highly-anticipated comeback simply hours away, BLACKPINK dished on their upcoming collaboration with Cardi B!

On October 2, BLACKPINK held a particular Naver V Dwell broadcast to speak about their upcoming first full-length album—fittingly entitled “THE ALBUM“—which is due out on-line at 1 p.m. KST.

As beforehand introduced, the group collaborated with Cardi B on one of many songs from the upcoming album: the brand new monitor “Guess You Wanna,” on which the American rapper is a featured artist.

Affectionately calling her “Cardi B unnie,” the BLACKPINK members shared their pleasure concerning the monitor, which Rosé known as “very refreshing” and Jennie described as “enjoyable and pleased—a tune that makes you need to sing alongside.” Mentioning that she was “actually wanting ahead to the tune,” she added, “The second that you just hear Cardi B’s rap, it’ll make you go, ‘Ahh.’”

Rosé then fortunately introduced up the truth that Cardi B had posted a cute spoiler clip (by which she sings considered one of Rosé’s strains from the tune) on Twitter. “Cardi B did an impression of me,” she excitedly advised the opposite members. “Did you see it?” After declaring that it was okay as a result of “Cardi B unnie already gave this spoiler,” the BLACKPINK members proceeded to hum a part of the tune as a preview for followers.

Rosé additionally shared Cardi B’s Twitter spoiler, which you will discover under, on her Instagram story forward of the printed.

Additional clip of “I guess you wanna” …..I bought permission to submit ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/mZmCb3Q7lJ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 1, 2020

BLACKPINK’s first full-length album will likely be launched digitally on October 2 at 1 p.m. KST, together with the music video for his or her title monitor “Lovesick Women.” The bodily model of the album will likely be launched on October 6.

Are you excited for BLACKPINK’s collab with Cardi B?