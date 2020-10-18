BLACKPINK Talks About Reuniting With Will Smith, Story Behind Jennie’s Identify, + How Rosé Ended Up Auditioning For YG On “Ask Us Something”

BLACKPINK took JTBC’s “Ask Us Something” by storm!

On October 17, BLACKPINK made their highly-anticipated return to the favored selection present, on which they made their first visitor look over three years in the past.

Through the episode, the “Ask Us Something” forged talked about the truth that BLACKPINK has collaborated with quite a lot of well-known singers, together with Girl Gaga, Selena Gomez, Cardi B, and Dua Lipa. Lisa then introduced up the story of the group’s reunion with Will Smith, whom the women bumped into on the U.S. music competition Coachella final 12 months.

Lisa defined, “Prior to now, throughout our trainee days, Will Smith and his son visited our company [YG Entertainment]. On the time, we placed on a dance efficiency for them. Then, six or seven years later, after we’d debuted, we bumped into him at Coachella. It turned out he nonetheless remembered us.”

Rosé chimed in, “He acknowledged us and requested, ‘Aren’t you the women who danced for us again then?’”

Afterward within the present, Jennie stunned the forged by sharing that her Korean identify is definitely Jennie.

She went on to inform the story of how she got here to be named Jennie in Korean, remarking, “Individuals usually don’t suppose Jennie is my actual identify, however my Korean identify is definitely Jennie. My mother is a fan of Lee Jung Jae, and he performed a personality named Jae Hee within the drama ‘Hourglass.’ Due to that, she determined that if she had a son, she wished to call him Jae Hee, however she ended up giving beginning to a daughter as an alternative. So she determined to call me Jennie as a result of it sounded just like Jae Hee.”

Jennie went on, “I briefly met Lee Jung Jae as soon as in actual life, so I advised him this story. He was actually stunned and glad to listen to that my mother was a fan of his.”

At one other level within the episode, Jisoo revealed an sudden behavior of hers: at any time when she has to movie one thing necessary, she all the time makes certain to eat ramen beforehand.

“The opposite members all have fuller cheeks than I do, which makes them look cute,” she defined. “I’ve a skinny face, however the different members have rounder cheeks, and I need to look cute like that too. That’s why, at any time when I’ve to movie one thing necessary, I eat ramen beforehand in order that my face swells up a bit.”

Rosé then advised the story of how she wound up auditioning for YG Leisure.

“As you understand, I grew up in Australia,” she stated, “and our home was fairly distant from our closest neighbors’. So I used to be capable of play the piano till late at night time. I might follow singing whereas screaming loudly and taking part in the piano. Then at some point, my dad requested me if I wished to take a 1-2 hour flight and go for an audition.”

“I used to be shocked, as a result of I’d by no means advised him that I wished to turn out to be a singer,” continued Rosé. “However I handed the audition, and that’s how I got here to Korea and have become a trainee. Afterward, my older sister advised me that again then, as a result of I made a lot noise taking part in the piano all night time, the remainder of my household would all the time collect on the second ground and ask one another to go inform me to cease. Ultimately, my dad heard that there was an audition close by and determined [to ask me about it].”

Jisoo went on to share that, identical to Rosé, it was her dad who had satisfied her to audition for YG Leisure. “My dad steered it,” she recalled, “and once I regarded up auditions, the soonest one on the time was for YG. So I auditioned for YG, and I acquired in.”

Through the episode, BLACKPINK additionally danced to snippets of their songs “How You Like That,” “Fairly Savage,” and “Lovesick Women.” Try the clips of their performances beneath!

