BLACKPINK Talks About Working With Selena Gomez + What They Hope To Achieve With “Ice Cream”

BLACKPINK has shared their ideas on their upcoming single “Ice Cream” and dealing with Selena Gomez!

Forward of the highly-anticipated launch of their new collaboration with the American singer, BLACKPINK sat down for an interview to speak concerning the tune and its manufacturing.

Expressing their pleasure concerning the new single, the members remarked, “A tune that we’ve labored laborious on for a very long time is lastly being launched. It’s significantly particular as a result of we had been in a position to work with Selena Gomez.”

Nonetheless, they added, “What we’re most enthusiastic about is the truth that we will greet our followers once more with an thrilling and cheerful tune.”

The idols additionally shared that they’d been impressed with Selena Gomez throughout the collaboration course of, explaining, “All of us are followers of Selena Gomez. Though we couldn’t meet in particular person to work on the tune, we had been charmed by her as soon as once more whereas speaking along with her a number of occasions [during the production process]. Seeing how humble she was and the way freely she expressed her opinions made us suppose that she was a extremely cool particular person.”

“We had been thrilled as a result of Selena Gomez instructed us she was additionally a fan of ours,” they went on, “and we’re actually happy with the results of our musical synergy.”

When requested about their preliminary response upon listening to “Ice Cream” for the primary time, the BLACKPINK members replied, “Once we first heard the tune, it felt like we might style its sweetness. We expect that for the various people who find themselves going through the sweltering warmth of late summer time, listening to this tune will give them an opportunity to ‘chill’ and funky down. We hope that the great vibes and pleasure we felt might be conveyed to all of the individuals who hearken to the tune.”

The group additionally revealed that they had been hoping to showcase a special facet of themselves by means of “Ice Cream,” which contrasts sharply with their earlier pre-release single “How You Like That.”

“We all the time benefit from the problem of making an attempt new issues,” stated the BLACKPINK members. “‘Ice Cream’ is the exact opposite of our single ‘How You Like That,’ which we launched final June, and we tried to specific a refreshing and beautiful attraction [through this new song]. We stuffed the tune with a refreshing, surprising attraction that may soften the summer time warmth like ice cream, so please stay up for it.”

As for what followers ought to preserve a watch out for as they watch the music video, BLACKPINK commented, “A set that evokes candy ice cream and the cutesy pastel props. Total, the intense, cheerful vibe of the styling, together with the colourful outfits, went properly with the tune. Our opinions had been additionally mirrored [in the production of the music video].”

Lastly, BLACKPINK shared that they hope to carry out their new tune with Selena Gomez in particular person someday.

“We’re grateful to our many followers all around the world,” remarked the BLACKPINK members. “We hope that sooner or later, after we’re in a position to see you in particular person, we’ll be capable of sing ‘Ice Cream’ along with Selena Gomez on stage. We’ll be greeting you anew very quickly, so till then, please keep wholesome and comfortable as you hearken to ‘Ice Cream.’”

“Ice Cream” might be launched on August 28 at 1 p.m. KST. Within the meantime, take a look at the teasers for the tune right here!

Supply (1)