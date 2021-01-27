BLACKPINK To Appear On “The Late Late Show With James Corden” And Preview Livestream Concert Performance

BLACKPINK will give a preview of their upcoming live performance efficiency on “The Late Late Show with James Corden”!

The group introduced through a tweet on January 26, “Shock! Sneak peek of our first livestream live performance stage on the @latelateshow.” Their episode airs on January 28 at 12:37 a.m. EST and a couple of:37 PM KST on CBS. In keeping with YouTube, BLACKPINK “will chat with Corden from the live performance venue in Seoul, Korea and provides followers a sneak peek efficiency.”

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” Twitter account responded to say, “So excited to be reunited with @BLACKPINK on tomorrow evening’s #LateLateShow!” The group beforehand appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” in April 2019.

So excited to be reunited with @BLACKPINK on tomorrow evening’s #LateLateShow! https://t.co/zgMYzXlv0g — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) January 26, 2021

BLACKPINK shall be staging their first livestream live performance “THE SHOW” on January 31 at 2 p.m. KST. The occasion will embody the premiere of a music from member Rosé’s solo venture!

