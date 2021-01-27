General News

BLACKPINK To Appear On “The Late Late Show With James Corden” And Preview Livestream Concert Performance

January 27, 2021
1 Min Read

BLACKPINK will give a preview of their upcoming live performance efficiency on “The Late Late Show with James Corden”!

The group introduced through a tweet on January 26, “Shock! Sneak peek of our first livestream live performance stage on the @latelateshow.” Their episode airs on January 28 at 12:37 a.m. EST and a couple of:37 PM KST on CBS. In keeping with YouTube, BLACKPINK “will chat with Corden from the live performance venue in Seoul, Korea and provides followers a sneak peek efficiency.”

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” Twitter account responded to say, “So excited to be reunited with @BLACKPINK on tomorrow evening’s #LateLateShow!” The group beforehand appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” in April 2019.

BLACKPINK shall be staging their first livestream live performance “THE SHOW” on January 31 at 2 p.m. KST. The occasion will embody the premiere of a music from member Rosé’s solo venture!

Supply (1)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.