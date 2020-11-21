BLACKPINK To Be Awarded Variety’s 2020 Group Of The Year

Selection has formally named BLACKPINK its Group of the Year for 2020!

On November 20 native time, Selection introduced that it might be holding a particular program subsequent month honoring the award recipients who could be featured of their upcoming annual Hitmakers problem.

BLACKPINK will likely be receiving the award for Group of the Year, marking their very first time claiming the title.

Different recipients of this yr’s awards embrace Harry Kinds, who has been named Hitmaker of the Year; J Balvin, who will likely be taking dwelling Collaborator of the Year; and Roddy Ricch, who will likely be awarded Breakthrough Artist of the Year. In the meantime, this yr’s presenters will embrace 100 gecs, Justin Bieber, Sheryl Crow, Niall Horan, Zane Lowe, Tyga, and Ty Dolla $ign.

Variety’s “Hitmakers” program will likely be streamed concurrently on Fb, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube on December 3 at 8 p.m. ET.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

