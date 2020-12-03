Blackpink to Play Livestreamed Concert on YouTube This Month

Blackpink is coming in your space — just about, anyway.

YouTube Music has introduced a livestream live performance that includes the Ok-pop group, set for launch on Dec. 27 at midnight ET. The occasion, obtainable solely on Blackpink’s YouTube channel, will embody first-time performances of songs from “The Album,” launched in October.

Members of Blackpink, Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé, can even go reside on its YouTube channel on Thursday at 9 p.m. PT to personally introduce “The Present” to their followers.

“We wished to finish the yr with one thing very particular for our Blinks who’ve been ready so patiently for us,” mentioned Blackpink. “We hope everybody can comfortably get pleasure from our first-ever livestream live performance ‘The Present’ at residence and hopefully take part on some particular perks we’ve ready for many who be a part of our channel. Total, we’re tremendous excited to share this enjoyable second with our Blinks and we are able to’t wait until ‘The Present.’”

Followers can now buy entry to “The Present” right here or on Blackpink’s YouTube channel. The streamer affords two buy choices, commonplace ($29.99) and plus ($39.99), to attend the digital live performance and to entry different membership perks together with customized emojis and behind-the-scenes content material.

“‘The Present’ goes to be epic… a wow second,” mentioned Lyor Cohen, international head of music at YouTube. “Blackpink are one of many greatest and greatest artists on the planet and we’re so honored to be partnering with such nice expertise and the YG workforce for this first-ever, can’t miss livestream expertise. What an effective way to finish the yr and rejoice Blackpink and their YouTube followers all over the world!”

The Ok-pop quartet launched their debut album final month and launched hit tracks with Selena Gomez and Girl Gaga earlier this yr. Blackpink topped a number of YouTube data since their debut in 2016, and is presently the second most-subscribed artist on the streamer with almost 54 million followers.

Watch a trailer for “The Present” beneath.