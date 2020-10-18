General News

BLACKPINK To Reportedly Perform On “Good Morning America” Next Week

October 18, 2020
1 Min Read

BLACKPINK is reportedly returning to ABC’s “Good Morning America”!

Headline Planet has reported that BLACKPINK shall be acting on the October 21 episode of the favored morning speak present. The group promoted “DDU-DU DDU-DU” on this system final 12 months.

BLACKPINK is No. 2 on the Billboard 200 this week with “THE ALBUM,” which incorporates their title monitor “Lovesick Ladies,” collaborations with Selena Gomez and Cardi B, and extra. In addition they grew to become the primary woman group ever to high Billboard’s Artist 100 chart. Their promotion schedule subsequent week consists of an look on “Jimmy Kimmel Stay!” as nicely.

Keep tuned for updates!

Supply (1)

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.