BLACKPINK To Reportedly Perform On “Good Morning America” Next Week

BLACKPINK is reportedly returning to ABC’s “Good Morning America”!

Headline Planet has reported that BLACKPINK shall be acting on the October 21 episode of the favored morning speak present. The group promoted “DDU-DU DDU-DU” on this system final 12 months.

BLACKPINK is No. 2 on the Billboard 200 this week with “THE ALBUM,” which incorporates their title monitor “Lovesick Ladies,” collaborations with Selena Gomez and Cardi B, and extra. In addition they grew to become the primary woman group ever to high Billboard’s Artist 100 chart. Their promotion schedule subsequent week consists of an look on “Jimmy Kimmel Stay!” as nicely.

