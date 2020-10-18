BLACKPINK To Show Their Cute And Savage Sides On “Operating Man”

BLACKPINK’s visitor look on “Operating Man” is coming quickly!

SBS revealed preview stills of the lady group’s look on the present. Throughout the recording, the “Operating Man” forged members cheered as BLACKPINK made their entrance. They carried out their new music “Lovesick Women,” and Jun So Min, who needed to obtain a penalty this week, reworked into the fifth member of BLACKPINK and joined in on the efficiency.

When Jennie guested on “Operating Man” two years in the past, she made viewers’ hearts soften together with her cuteness. Again then, she confidently selected a horror mission, claiming that she had no concern, however ended up crying her eyes out.

Within the upcoming episode, Jennie will change into the “queen of bluffing” as she takes on each mission with confidence. In a recreation of tag, she begins out with a motivated perspective, however after some working, she falls on the ground yelling, “Aigo!” “Aigo” is a Korean exclamation used to precise numerous feelings together with tiredness and frustration.

Jisoo, together with her easygoing character, has nice chemistry with the “Operating Man” forged. She additionally exhibits her formidable aspect as she goes after victory. Lisa reveals her hidden power and will get referred to as the “feminine Kim Jong Kook,” and Rosé turns into as nice of a betrayer as Lee Kwang Soo. The BLACKPINK members additionally share their true ideas about one another as they share whose room is messiest, who’s prettiest, and extra.

This episode’s race is one during which their fates are decided by likelihood, and a sequence of betrayals will ensue. The episode airs on October 18 at 5 p.m. KST. Take a look at the preview video right here!

Supply (1) (2)